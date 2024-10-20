Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Maharashtra Polls: BJP Releases 1st List Of 99 Candidates, Fadnavis To Contest From Nagpur South West

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 99 candidates for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections.

Maharashtra Polls: BJP Releases 1st List Of 99 Candidates, Fadnavis To Contest From Nagpur South West

As the countdown to the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections intensifies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 99 candidates. This announcement was made on Sunday, just two days after a strategic meeting led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the party’s election approach.

Key Candidates and Constituencies

Among the prominent candidates is Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will contest from the Nagpur South West constituency. The elections are scheduled to take place in a single phase on November 20, with results set to be declared on November 23. The BJP, part of the Mahayuti coalition, is aligned with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction of Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Mahayuti coalition will face off against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Congress, the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Candidate List Highlights

The released list features several key candidates, including:

  • Ashish Shelar from Vandre West
  • Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill
  • Rahul Narwekar from Colaba
  • Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale from Satara
  • Girish Mahajan from Jamner
  • Sudhir Mungantiwar from Ballarpur
  • Sreejaya Ashok Chavan from Bhokar
  • Vinod Shelar from Malad West
  • Suresh Damu Bhole from Jalgaon City
  • Atul Save from Aurangabad East
  • Sanjay Mukund Kalkar from Thane

The seat-sharing arrangements within the Mahayuti coalition have reportedly been finalized, with the Shiv Sena Shinde faction and NCP Ajit Pawar faction expected to announce their candidate lists soon.

Implications for the Election

The release of the candidate list marks a crucial step for the BJP as it prepares for a competitive electoral landscape in Maharashtra. With the MVA coalition also gearing up for the polls, the political dynamics in the state promise to be intense.

The upcoming elections are not just a test of popularity but will also reflect the shifting alliances and voter sentiments in Maharashtra. As the election date approaches, both coalitions are expected to ramp up their campaign strategies to secure a favorable outcome.

With the BJP taking the lead in candidate announcements, all eyes are on Maharashtra as the political battleground heats up. The results of the 2024 Assembly Elections will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of governance in the state.

BJP Candidate list Devendra Fadnavis Nagpur Maha Vikas Aghadi Maharashtra Assembly Elections
