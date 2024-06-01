Exit Poll 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party Expected To Lead The Polls In The North Eastern Region With 13 Seats

As the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concludes, all eyes are on the exit polls for the world’s largest democratic electoral process. The mammoth electoral exercise spanning seven phases saw voters in the North East and East India regions exercise their democratic right in large numbers despite the persistent summer heat. Today 57 constituencies will vote in the seventh and final phase.

Voters in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chandigarh will participate in this last phase of the election. The final phase saw a voter turnout of 49.68% across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh until 3 pm, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Jharkhand led with a turnout of 60.14%, followed by West Bengal at 58.46% and Himachal Pradesh at 58.41%.

Other states included Bihar (42.95%), Chandigarh (52.61%), Odisha (49.77%), Punjab (46.38%), and Uttar Pradesh (46.83%).

The conclusion to this gargantuan exercise will be followed by exit polls, which will start reflecting from the evening onwards after 6:30 PM, following the embargo period set by the Election Commission.

Watch the Exit Poll here:

North East India

The North East region, comprising eight states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura — have always played a pivotal role in national politics. In the 2024 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies were looking to consolidate their gains from previous years.

The party has made significant inroads in the North East over the past decade, forming governments in several states. Its alliance with regional parties like the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in Assam and the National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya is likely to pay dividends. However, the Congress and other regional forces like the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam are expected to put up a tough fight.

Assam:

The 2024 Indian general election in Assam, the largest state in the North East, were conducted from April to 7 May 2024, to elect the 14 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The state has been a stronghold for the BJP in recent elections. In Assam, the exit polls predictions by NewsX in collaboration with D-Dynamics, suggest:

BJP: 09

INC: 01

AGP: 02

UPPL: 01

AIUDF: 01

NDA: 12

INDI: 02

Arunachal Pradesh:

The 2024 Indian general election in Arunachal Pradesh was held on 19 April 2024 to elect two members of 18th Lok Sabha. Legislative assembly election was held simultaneously with the general election. In Arunachal Pradesh, the exit polls predictions by NewsX in collaboration with D-Dynamics, suggest:

BJP: 02

INC: 00

NDA: 02

INDI: 00

Manipur:

The 2024 Indian general election in Manipur will be held on 19 April and 26 April to elect two members of 18th Lok Sabha, from the constituencies of Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur. In Manipur, the exit polls predictions by NewsX in collaboration with D-Dynamics, suggest:

BJP: 00

INC: 01

NPF: 01

NDA: 01

INDI: 01

Meghalaya:

The 2024 Indian general election in Meghalaya was held on 19 April 2024 to elect 2 members of 18th Lok Sabha. In Meghalaya, the exit poll predictions by NewsX in collaboration with D-Dynamics, suggest:

BJP: 00

INC: 01

NPP: 01

NDA: 01

INDI: 01

Mizoram:

The 2024 Indian general election in the Indian state of Mizoram was held on 19 April 2024 to elect one member of the 18th Lok Sabha. In Mizoram, the exit polls predictions by NewsX in collaboration with D-Dynamics, suggest:

BJP: 00

INC: 00

ZPM: 01

NDA: 00

INDI: 00

OTH: 01

Nagaland:

The 2024 Indian general election in Nagaland was held on 19 April 2024 to elect lone member of 18th Lok Sabha from Nagaland. In Nagaland, the exit polls predictions by NewsX in collaboration with D-Dynamics, suggest:

BJP: 00

INC: 00

NDPP: 01

NDA: 01

INDI: 00

Sikkim:

The 2024 Indian general election in Sikkim was held on 19 April 2024 to elect the sole member of 18th Lok Sabha from Sikkim. In Sikkim, the exit polls predictions by NewsX in collaboration with D-Dynamics, suggest:

BJP: 00

INC: 00

SKM: 01

NDA: 00

INDI: 00

OTH: 01

Tripura:

The 2024 Indian general election in Tripura was held in 2 Phases, On 19 April 2024 and 26 April 2024 to elect 2 members of 18th Lok Sabha. In Tripura, the exit polls predictions by NewsX in collaboration with D-Dynamics, suggest:

BJP: 02

INC: 00

NDA: 02

INDI: 00

#ExitPollsOnNewsX | The much-awaited Exit Poll numbers for 2024 are here. NewsX-D-Dynamics predicts a thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA, with the BJP winning 315 seats and the alliance winning 371 seats. @DecodingDynamic#IndiaGeneralElection #LokSabha2024 #Elections2024… pic.twitter.com/GJrQbq49nS — NewsX World (@NewsX) June 1, 2024

East India

The East Indian states of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar are crucial battlegrounds that often dictate the national political narrative. The exit polls for these states reveal interesting trends and potential surprises.

West Bengal:

The 2024 Indian general election in West Bengal was held in all 7 phases from 19 April to 1 June to elect 42 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. West Bengal, a significant political arena, is predicted to witness a fiercely contested battle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC), The Congress party and the BJP. In West Bengal, the exit polls predictions by NewsX in collaboration with D-Dynamics, suggest:

BJP: 21

INC: 02

TMC: 19

NDA: 21

INDI: 02

OTH: 19

Odisha:

The 2024 Indian general election in Odisha was held from 13 May 2024 to 1 June 2024 elect 21 members of 18th Lok Sabha in 4 Phases. In Odisha, the exit polls predictions by NewsX in collaboration with D-Dynamics, suggest:

BJP: 13

INC: 00

BJD: 08

NDA: 13

INDI: 00

OTH: 08

Jharkhand:

The 2024 Indian general election in Jharkhand was held from 13 May 2024 to 1 June 2024 to elect 14 members of 18th Lok Sabha. In Jharkhand, the exit polls predictions by NewsX in collaboration with D-Dynamics, suggest:

BJP: 11

INC: 00

JMM: 02

AJSU: 01

NDA: 12

INDI: 02

OTH: 00

Bihar:

The 2024 Indian general election in Bihar was held in all 7 phases from 19 April to 1 June to elect 40 members of the 18th Lok Sabha, with the results declared on 4 June. Bihar, along with Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, were the only states where the 2024 Indian general election will be held in all 7 phases. In Bihar, the exit polls predictions by NewsX in collaboration with D-Dynamics, suggest:

BJP: 17

INC: 02

JDU: 11

LJP: 04

HAM: 01

RJD: 05

NDA: 33

INDI: 07

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA achieved a resounding victory, capturing 353 out of 543 seats. The BJP alone secured 303 seats. In stark contrast, the Congress-led UPA lagged significantly, winning only about 93 seats.

Lok Sabha Elections 2014

The 2014 elections marked a historic shift in Indian politics, as the BJP-led NDA secured a decisive victory, bringing an end to the Congress-led UPA’s ten-year tenure. The NDA claimed 336 seats, whereas the UPA garnered only 60.

Historical Inaccuracies of Exit Polls

The NewsX exclusive exit poll predictions in the East and North East Region reflect that the Bharatiya Janata Party is in the lead with a significant difference. Exit poll predictions are often taken with a grain of salt due to their potential for error. Instances of inaccurate predictions are not uncommon. However, in the 2019 and 2014 general elections, exit polls closely mirrored the actual results, capturing the overall national sentiment.

In 2019, the average exit poll predicted the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure 306 seats and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) 120 seats. The actual results were more favorable for the NDA, which won 352 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself securing 303. The UPA ended up with 93 seats, with the Congress obtaining 52.

The 2014 elections saw a similar pattern. Although exit polls anticipated the NDA’s victory, they underestimated the margin. On average, eight exit polls predicted the NDA would win 283 seats and the UPA 105. The NDA exceeded expectations by winning 336 seats, with the BJP alone securing 282, while the UPA managed only 60 seats, and the Congress 44.

Also read: Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP Expected To Sweep Madhya Pradesh With 28 Seats, Might Also Win Chhattisgarh With 10 Seats

Show Full Article