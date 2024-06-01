Exit Polls 2024: BJP Expected To Sweep Madhya Pradesh With 28 Seats, Might Also Win Chhattisgarh With 10 Seats

In Madhya Pradesh, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were fiercely contested over four phases from April 19 to May 13. The state, historically dominated by the BJP and INC, saw a dramatic power shift in the 2018 assembly elections when the INC narrowly defeated the BJP after 15 years of their rule. This has led to intense competition between the two parties in the upcoming elections.
several key candidates are vying for prominent constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shivmangal Singh Tomar stands as a notable contender from Morena. The Congress party is fielding Nakul Nath and Digvijaya Singh, who are competing in Chhindwara and Rajgarh constituencies respectively.
Other significant constituencies include Gwalior, where Bharat Singh Kushwah of the BJP is contesting, Guna represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Satna with Ganesh Singh as the BJP candidate, and Jabalpur, where Ashish Dubey is standing for the BJP.
Additionally, prominent figures such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan, representing Vidisha, and Arun Shrivastav and Mahesh Parmar, contesting from Bhopal and Ujjain respectively, are also in the fray. The Congress has fielded Shankar Lalwani in Indore. These key candidates and constituencies play a pivotal role in shaping the electoral landscape of Madhya Pradesh.
News X Poll Predictions
BJP– 28
INC– 01
NDA: 28
I.N.D.I.A: 01