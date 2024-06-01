Exit Polls 2024: BJP Expected To Sweep Madhya Pradesh With 28 Seats, Might Also Win Chhattisgarh With 10 Seats

In Madhya Pradesh, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were fiercely contested over four phases from April 19 to May 13. The state, historically dominated by the BJP and INC, saw a dramatic power shift in the 2018 assembly elections when the INC narrowly defeated the BJP after 15 years of their rule. This has led to intense competition between the two parties in the upcoming elections. several key candidates are vying for prominent constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shivmangal Singh Tomar stands as a notable contender from Morena. The Congress party is fielding Nakul Nath and Digvijaya Singh, who are competing in Chhindwara and Rajgarh constituencies respectively. Other significant constituencies include Gwalior, where Bharat Singh Kushwah of the BJP is contesting, Guna represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Satna with Ganesh Singh as the BJP candidate, and Jabalpur, where Ashish Dubey is standing for the BJP. Additionally, prominent figures such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan, representing Vidisha, and Arun Shrivastav and Mahesh Parmar, contesting from Bhopal and Ujjain respectively, are also in the fray. The Congress has fielded Shankar Lalwani in Indore. These key candidates and constituencies play a pivotal role in shaping the electoral landscape of Madhya Pradesh. News X Poll Predictions BJP– 28

INC– 01 NDA: 28

I.N.D.I.A: 01

Exit Polls 2024 Chattisgarh

During the 2024 Indian general election in Chhattisgarh, which took place from April 19 to May 7, 2024, the state sought to elect 11 representatives to the 18th Lok Sabha. The political landscape in Chhattisgarh has been primarily shaped by intense competition between the BJP and the INC.

Since its formation in 2000, the state has witnessed alternating governments led by both parties. Despite the INC securing a decisive victory in the 2018 assembly elections, unseating the BJP from power, the BJP remains a formidable force in the state, leading to continued intense electoral competition between the two parties.

These are key candidates representing various political parties contesting from constituencies in Chhattisgarh for the upcoming elections. In Sarguja, Chintamani Maharaj is from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shashi Singh represents the Indian National Congress (INC).

Raigarh sees Radheshyam Rathia from the BJP and Menka Devi Singh from the INC competing for representation. Kamlesh Jangde is from the BJP and Shivkumar Dahariya represents the INC in Janjgir-Champa. Saroj Pandey represents the BJP and Jyotsna Mahant represents the INC in Korba.

In Bilaspur, Tokhan Sahu is from the BJP and Devender Singh Yadav represents the INC. Vijay Baghel represents the BJP and Rajendra Sahu represents the INC in Durg. Brijmohan Agrawal represents the BJP and Vikas Upadhyay represents the INC in Raipur. In Bastar Mahesh Kashyap representing the BJP and Kawasi Lakhma from the INC are contesting seats.

News X Poll Predictions

BJP– 10

INC– 01

NDA: 10

I.N.D.I.A: 01