Exit Polls 2024: BJP Expected To Sweep Madhya Pradesh With 28 Seats, Might Also Win Chhattisgarh With 10 Seats

As the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concludes and brings the gargantuan exercise to an end, exit polls provide insights into the central Indian states’ electoral dynamics.

As the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 wraps up, attention shifts to the exit polls for this colossal democratic process. Despite the scorching summer weather, voters in the central India regions turned out in significant numbers to exercise their democratic rights.

Today, 57 constituencies will cast their votes in the last phase, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chandigarh.

Exit polls are post-election surveys that predict outcomes based on feedback collected from voters after they have cast their ballots. The purpose of exit polls is to capture public sentiment and electoral trends prior to the official results being announced.

Exit Polls From Central Indian States 2024

The central Indian states, comprising Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, constitute a significant region within the Indian subcontinent. With diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and varying economic profiles, these states play a pivotal role in shaping India’s socio-economic landscape.

Regarding the overall Poll of Polls, the BJP is projected to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 315 seats, while Congress is expected to secure only 60 seats. The INDI Alliance might gain 160 seats, with other parties winning 47 seats.

Based on exclusive predictions by NewsX in the central region, the BJP is leading the race.

Exit Polls 2024 Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were fiercely contested over four phases from April 19 to May 13. The state, historically dominated by the BJP and INC, saw a dramatic power shift in the 2018 assembly elections when the INC narrowly defeated the BJP after 15 years of their rule. This has led to intense competition between the two parties in the upcoming elections.

several key candidates are vying for prominent constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shivmangal Singh Tomar stands as a notable contender from Morena. The Congress party is fielding Nakul Nath and Digvijaya Singh, who are competing in Chhindwara and Rajgarh constituencies respectively.

Other significant constituencies include Gwalior, where Bharat Singh Kushwah of the BJP is contesting, Guna represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Satna with Ganesh Singh as the BJP candidate, and Jabalpur, where Ashish Dubey is standing for the BJP.

Additionally, prominent figures such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan, representing Vidisha, and Arun Shrivastav and Mahesh Parmar, contesting from Bhopal and Ujjain  respectively, are also in the fray. The Congress has fielded Shankar Lalwani in Indore. These key candidates and constituencies play a pivotal role in shaping the electoral landscape of Madhya Pradesh.

News X Poll Predictions

BJP– 28
INC– 01

NDA: 28
I.N.D.I.A: 01

Exit Polls 2024 Chattisgarh

During the 2024 Indian general election in Chhattisgarh, which took place from April 19 to May 7, 2024, the state sought to elect 11 representatives to the 18th Lok Sabha. The political landscape in Chhattisgarh has been primarily shaped by intense competition between the BJP and the INC.

Since its formation in 2000, the state has witnessed alternating governments led by both parties. Despite the INC securing a decisive victory in the 2018 assembly elections, unseating the BJP from power, the BJP remains a formidable force in the state, leading to continued intense electoral competition between the two parties.

These are key candidates representing various political parties contesting from constituencies in Chhattisgarh for the upcoming elections. In Sarguja, Chintamani Maharaj is from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shashi Singh represents the Indian National Congress (INC).

Raigarh sees Radheshyam Rathia from the BJP and Menka Devi Singh from the INC competing for representation. Kamlesh Jangde is from the BJP and Shivkumar Dahariya represents the INC in Janjgir-Champa. Saroj Pandey represents the BJP and Jyotsna Mahant represents the INC in Korba.

In Bilaspur, Tokhan Sahu is from the BJP and Devender Singh Yadav represents the INC. Vijay Baghel represents the BJP and Rajendra Sahu represents the INC in Durg. Brijmohan Agrawal represents the BJP and Vikas Upadhyay represents the INC in Raipur. In Bastar Mahesh Kashyap representing the BJP and Kawasi Lakhma from the INC are contesting seats.

News X Poll Predictions

BJP– 10
INC– 01

NDA: 10
I.N.D.I.A: 01

Exit Polls 2019 Forecast

Exit polls do not offer a complete picture and should not be trusted unconditionally, as there is always a possibility of inaccuracies. There have been instances where exit polls have been wrong. However, for the 2019 and 2014 general elections, exit polls were much closer to the actual outcomes.

In 2019, the average exit polls estimated that the NDA would win 306 seats and the UPA 120 seats. These predictions were lower than the actual results, where the NDA secured 352 seats, with the BJP winning 303. The UPA ended up with 93 seats, with the Congress obtaining 52.

Exit Polls 2014

In 2014, most exit polls accurately gauged the nation’s sentiment, predicting an edge for the BJP-led NDA over the Congress-led UPA. The BJP secured an absolute majority by winning 282 seats. Conversely, in 2009, the highest prediction for the UPA was 205 seats, yet it won 262. A similar scenario unfolded in 2004 when all the exit polls were drastically incorrect, forecasting a victory for the NDA, which ultimately lost to the UPA.

2024 A High Stakes Battle In Central India

The outcomes of these elections will reverberate across the nation as the people decide the leadership for the coming five years.

