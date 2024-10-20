Assam CM Launches Mission Basundhara 3.0 In Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched Mission Basundhara 3.0 on Sunday at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. This initiative aims to grant land rights to the indigenous people of the state, addressing criticism from opposition parties, including Congress and AIUDF.

During the launch, CM Sarma emphasized the importance of the mission, stating, “The opposition political parties, Congress and AIUDF, criticized us, but we informed them that Mission Basundhara is an initiative to provide land rights to the indigenous people of the state.”

Streamlining Administrative Processes

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of Assam shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the state government, led by CM Sarma, is committed to simplifying administrative processes for citizens. The Revenue Department introduced Digidoc, a digital directory for non-registrable and optionally registrable documents. This new tool aims to streamline services, reduce processing time, and enhance public convenience, highlighting the government’s dedication to improving accessibility and efficiency.

Evolution of Mission Basundhara

Mission Basundhara 1.0 was originally launched on October 2, 2021, followed by Mission Basundhara 2.0 in November 2022. These initiatives are part of the government’s broader efforts to empower local communities and enhance land ownership transparency.

Entrepreneurship Initiatives: CMAAA 2.0

In conjunction with the launch of Mission Basundhara 3.0, CM Sarma also introduced the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) 2.0 during a function at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati. Under CMAAA 1.0, the state government’s flagship entrepreneurial support initiative, Rs 510 crores were distributed to 25,238 budding entrepreneurs across Assam.

CMAAA 2.0 extends this mission, with plans to support an additional 75,000 beneficiaries. CM Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a new era of entrepreneurship in Assam, encouraging empowered youth to launch their ventures.

Selected beneficiaries under CMAAA 2.0 will receive Rs 5 lakhs for the Professional Course Category and Rs 2 lakhs for the Non-Professional Course Category, distributed in two instalments as entrepreneurship incentives.

With Mission Basundhara 3.0 and CMAAA 2.0, the Assam government aims to address critical issues such as land rights and entrepreneurship, ultimately fostering development and empowerment in the state.

