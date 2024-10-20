Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Cyclone Alert: Coastal Areas Of India To Experience Intense Rainfall

The coastal regions of India are poised for heavy rainfall as an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea has shifted to the North Andaman Sea.

Cyclone Alert: Coastal Areas Of India To Experience Intense Rainfall

The coastal regions of India are poised for heavy rainfall as an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea has shifted to the North Andaman Sea, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. This cyclonic activity is anticipated to evolve into a Low-Pressure Area over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjacent North Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, “It is very likely to move west-northwestward and intensify into a depression by the morning of October 22, potentially developing into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the East Central Bay of Bengal.” Following this, the system is expected to continue northwest, reaching the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24.

MUST READ: Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Prashant Vihar

The IMD has issued weather warnings indicating that “very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over South Interior Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar.” Additionally, heavy rainfall is forecasted for Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, on October 19, the IMD had reported significant rainfall in various isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, disrupting major services due to the persistent downpours. Visuals from Chennai depicted ongoing rainfall leading to waterlogging on roads. Several locations in the city experienced extreme rainfall until 8:30 AM on Thursday. Kathivakkam recorded 23 cm, Manali 21 cm, Cholavaram 30 cm, Red Hills 28 cm, and Avadi 25 cm of rainfall.

The depression over the west-central and adjacent southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwest at a speed of 14 km per hour, crossing the north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore around 4:30 AM on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Ex-Govt Official's Family Rejects Pannun Murder Plot Allegations

