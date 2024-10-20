Ex-Govt Official’s Family Rejects Pannun Murder Plot Allegations

The family of Vikash Yadav, a former Indian government employee indicted by U.S. authorities in a murder-for-hire plot, has publicly dismissed the allegations as untrue. Yadav has been accused of participating in a scheme to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States. His mother, Sudesh Yadav, expressed her shock over the situation, insisting that her son had always served his country.

Allegations and Family Response

Vikash Yadav’s indictment was announced by the U.S. Department of Justice, which alleges that he solicited an Indian-origin individual to carry out the assassination in exchange for payment. Sudesh Yadav, 65, voiced her doubts regarding the accuracy of the U.S. government’s claims, stating, “What can I say? I do not know whether the U.S. government is telling the truth or not. He has been working for the country.”

The family, residing in Pranpura village in Haryana approximately 100 kilometers from Delhi has expressed disbelief at the serious charges leveled against Yadav. A cousin of Yadav highlighted their modest lifestyle, questioning the legitimacy of the claims made by U.S. authorities. “Where will so much money come from? Can you see any Audis and Mercedes lined up outside this house?” he remarked, pointing to the family’s simple living conditions.

Context of the Indictment

According to the indictment, Vikash Yadav was a former official of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the country’s external intelligence agency. The U.S. Department of Justice charged him with orchestrating an unsuccessful attempt to murder Pannun, who is known for his activism regarding the Sikh separatist movement.

The case has garnered significant media attention, with Yadav’s relatives asserting that he had previously claimed the media reports regarding his involvement were false. As the family navigates this unexpected turmoil, they maintain that the allegations against Yadav are unfounded.

The situation continues to unfold as both sides stand firm in their positions. While U.S. authorities assert that Vikash Yadav played a pivotal role in the alleged plot, his family remains adamant in their defense, questioning the integrity of the claims made against him. This case raises important questions about the complexities of international law and the scrutiny faced by individuals involved in sensitive geopolitical issues.

