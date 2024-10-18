Haryana Government Launches Free Dialysis Services For Kidney Patients

This announcement, made on Friday, extends to all state-run medical colleges, ensuring that those in need receive vital treatment without financial burden. (Read more below)

The newly formed BJP-led Haryana government has announced free dialysis services for chronic kidney patients at all government hospitals across the state. This announcement, made on Friday, extends to all state-run medical colleges, ensuring that those in need receive vital treatment without financial burden.

Nayab Singh Saini, who recently assumed office as the Chief Minister of Haryana, confirmed this decision, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving healthcare access for its citizens. Saini, now the 13th chief minister of Haryana, is also notable for being the second leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) to hold this position in the state.

The announcement comes just a day after Saini and his cabinet ministers were sworn in during a ceremony attended by prominent party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister JP Nadda. Among the new cabinet ministers are key figures such as Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar, and Rao Narbir Singh, all of whom play crucial roles in the government’s agenda.

The initiative for free dialysis services is expected to benefit countless individuals suffering from chronic kidney disease, significantly enhancing their quality of life. Chronic kidney disease is a pressing health issue, and by providing free treatment, the Haryana government aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by patients and their families.

In addition to the focus on healthcare, the cabinet also saw the inclusion of two women ministers: Tosham MLA Shruti Choudhary and Ateli MLA Arti Singh Rao, marking a progressive step toward gender representation in the state’s governance.

With this initiative, the Haryana government aims to set a precedent for other states to follow, reflecting a commitment to improving public health and ensuring that essential medical services are accessible to all citizens. The move is a significant part of Saini’s broader agenda to address health disparities and enhance the welfare of the state’s residents.

