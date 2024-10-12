Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
we-woman

Assam CM Himanta Visits Guwahati University Durga Puja Pandal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Durga Puja pandal at Guwahati University to offer prayers on the occasion of Dussehra.

Assam CM Himanta Visits Guwahati University Durga Puja Pandal

On Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Durga Puja pandal at Guwahati University to offer prayers on the occasion of Dussehra. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, he expressed, “On the occasion of #MahaNavami, I offer my heartfelt prayers to Maa Durga. May she give us the strength to take Assam to new heights of growth and prosperity.”

Celebrating Ethnic Folk Traditions

The Durga Puja celebrations in Assam have been enriched by ethnic folk dramas such as Kamrupia and Kaihati Dhulia, which have become integral to the festivities, especially in the lower divisions of the state. These performances, which include folk dance, drama, music, and circus acts, are showcased in various districts, including Kamrup, Goalpara, Barpeta, and Nalbari.

During Durga Puja, the Dhulia—known for playing a variety of dhols (drums)—performs traditional dances and dramas within the puja pandals. This vibrant cultural expression not only entertains but also carries significant social messages.

Government Initiatives for Cultural Preservation

Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass emphasized the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the state’s ethnic and indigenous cultures. He remarked, “The Dhulia Dance is an ancient tradition in Assam, and our artists perform circus and drama to convey various societal messages.”

To support this centuries-old culture, puja committees have organized programs featuring the Dhulia. Traditional performances, including puppet dances and Ojapali, are also being showcased to help preserve these ancient art forms.

Minister Dass noted that this year, over 70 Durga Puja pandals have been set up in Barpeta and Bajali, reflecting the government’s dedication to fostering ethnic folk culture. “Kaihati Dhulia is one of our rich cultural heritages, and we are actively working to support the artists in these teams,” he added.

The celebration of Durga Puja in Assam is not just a religious observance; it is a vibrant reflection of the state’s rich cultural tapestry. With the involvement of community leaders, government initiatives, and traditional performances, the festival serves as a vital platform for promoting and preserving Assam’s unique cultural heritage.

Assam CM visit Durga Puja celebrations Guwahati Durga Puja Himanta Biswa Sarma
