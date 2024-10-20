Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Congress’ Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wants MSP For Stubble To Be Fixed

 Addressing the issue of stubble burning, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated that a Minimum Support Price (MSP) should be set for stubble, highlighting its various potential uses, according to the PRO.

Addressing the issue of stubble burning, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated that a Minimum Support Price (MSP) should be set for stubble, highlighting its various potential uses, according to the PRO.

Hooda on Saturday, said, “MSP for stubble should be fixed. The question is, what will small farmers do with the stubble? Not purchasing crops from farmers is wrong. A solution must be found for this. Stubble has numerous other uses, including electricity generation. It needs to be utilised effectively.”

Earlier on Saturday, environmentalist Vimlendu Jha pointed out that stubble burning was one of the primary causes of increased pollution in North India.

Speaking to ANI, Jha remarked, “Stubble burning is one of the reasons for the rise in air pollution in North India. In addition to this, Delhi has yet to experience the winds from Punjab. The local sources of pollution here are dust and vehicular emissions. Both the state and central governments need to collaborate to find solutions.”

However, Jha also emphasised that the primary causes of pollution in Delhi were vehicular emissions and dust.

“Roadside dust contributes 30%, and public vehicles account for another 30% of the pollution. Stubble burning only lasts for 25-30 days. The rest of the year, local factors are the main contributors to pollution,” he explained.

On October 16, the Supreme Court summoned the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Haryana, demanding an explanation as to why legal action had not been taken against stubble burning in their states.

Recent figures from Punjab and Haryana show an increase in stubble burning over the past week compared to last year, raising alarms as another Delhi winter approaches.

Stubble burning has become a critical concern in Delhi, as the winter season traps pollutants, leading to hazardous air quality and dense smog. The burning of crop residue in neighbouring states significantly exacerbates pollution, posing serious health risks to residents.

(With inputs from ANI)

