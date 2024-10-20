Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
WATCH: American Economist, Professor Paul Michael Romer Lauds India’s Digital Revolution

Professor Paul Michael Romer lauded India’s digital revolution, highlighting its potential as a blueprint for other countries in the Digital South. Romer emphasized the need for nations to foster ambition and confidence, stating, “If India can do it, we can do it too.” He believes that countries should look to India’s groundbreaking initiatives, such as the Aadhaar number system, as a source of inspiration.

Professor Paul Michael Romer urged nations to recognize that they do not have to rely on wealthier countries for progress. “They should also tell themselves, we don’t have to depend on the rich countries,” he asserted, suggesting that local solutions may better serve citizens’ needs. This sentiment reflects a growing belief that developing nations can leverage their unique circumstances to create meaningful advancements without external dependence.

 

Professor Paul Michael Romer lauds digital revolution in India

The professor pointed out that the digital revolution in India stands out for its inclusivity. He remarked, “This is what makes the digital revolution in India so interesting; it’s been used by the government to actually provide benefits to all members of society.” Unlike many other countries, where technological advancements often favor a select few, India’s approach has been to ensure widespread access to digital services and benefits.

Romer concluded that India’s success in this regard is exceptional and offers valuable lessons for the world. He believes that other nations can learn from India’s model, which prioritizes equitable access and societal improvement. As countries in the Digital South look to enhance their own digital infrastructures, Romer’s insights underscore the importance of ambition and localized strategies in achieving lasting change.

