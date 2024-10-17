Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan’s Call For Justice On Social Media

Zeeshan Siddique demands justice for his father, Baba Siddique, after his tragic murder.

In a heartfelt appeal for justice, Zeeshan Siddique, son of the slain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, has turned to social media, demanding accountability for his father’s tragic death. “My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people,” Zeeshan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He emphasized the pain his family is enduring, stating, “Today, my family is broken, but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!”

The investigation into Baba Siddique’s murder has taken a serious turn, with the Mumbai police revealing that Zeeshan himself was also a target in the assassination plot. “Zeeshan Siddique had received threats a few days before the incident took place,” a police spokesperson informed ANI. “The accused, during interrogation, indicated that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddique were on the hit list.”

MUST READ: What Is Section 6A Of Citizenship Act? Everything You Need To Know

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was gunned down on a busy Mumbai street on October 12, shortly after leaving a meeting with his son in Bandra (East) regarding upcoming assembly elections. Reports indicate that as Siddique walked about 50 meters to his parked car at Kherwadi junction, three men arrived in an autorickshaw. One of the shooters, identified as Shivkumar Gautam, allegedly fired six bullets at him, striking Siddique three times and injuring a nearby pedestrian.

The police have made significant strides in their investigation, arresting three main suspects within 24 hours of the murder. The shooters, Dharmaraj Radhe Kashyap and Gurmail Singh, have provided vital information, revealing that members of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang were behind the assassination. The motive, however, remains elusive. Senior officers report that the primary conspirator, Shubham Remeshwar Lonkar, alias Shubuu, orchestrated the murder plan a month ago in Pune, dispatching the shooters to carry out the crime in Mumbai.

As the investigation unfolds, Zeeshan Siddique’s calls for justice resonate with many, highlighting the need for accountability in this tragic loss that has shaken the local political landscape.

The murder of Baba Siddique not only underscores the dangers faced by political figures in India but also calls into question the broader issues of political violence and safety. Zeeshan Siddique’s quest for justice reflects a poignant reminder of the personal toll such violence takes on families and communities.

ALSO READ: India’s MEA Hits Back At Trudeau, Says ’26 Extradition Requests Pending With Canadian Side’

Baba Siddique lawrence bishnoi gang NCP Leader Murder Zeeshan Siddique
