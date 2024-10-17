Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
India’s MEA Hits Back At Trudeau, Says ’26 Extradition Requests Pending With Canadian Side’

MEA rebuffs Trudeau's claims, highlighting 26 pending extradition requests from India.

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has issued a strong rebuttal to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent remarks. During a press conference on Thursday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the ongoing dispute, underscoring that Canada has yet to provide any evidence backing its serious allegations against India since September 2023.

Jaiswal articulated that Trudeau’s statements reflect a narrative that India categorically rejects, particularly when it comes to accusations against Indian diplomats. “India will not tolerate baseless accusations,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of substantiating claims with credible evidence. The MEA has consistently maintained that unfounded allegations will be met with a firm response.

A significant aspect of the MEA’s response focused on the 26 pending extradition requests submitted to the Canadian government. Jaiswal highlighted that these requests are primarily aimed at individuals linked to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, known for its criminal activities. “We had shared some requests with the Canadian side for the arrest of those from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. They haven’t taken any action on our core concerns,” he explained, indicating a lack of cooperation from Canada.

Jaiswal suggested that there may be political motivations behind Canada’s failure to act on these requests. He hinted that the ongoing rhetoric from the Canadian government might be more than just a diplomatic spat, implying that internal political factors could be influencing Canada’s stance. “There is a political motive also behind this,” he remarked, leaving room for speculation about the underlying dynamics at play.

The MEA’s assertive response to Trudeau’s remarks signals India’s commitment to defending its interests on the global stage. The unresolved extradition requests remain a crucial point of contention, as India seeks to hold accountable those involved in criminal activities that cross international borders. Moving forward, both nations will need to navigate this complex situation carefully to restore diplomatic relations and address mutual concerns.

extradition India Canada India Canada tensions Lawrence Bishnoi MEA Trudeau response
