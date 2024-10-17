What Is The Fate Of Salman Khan’s Film Sikandar Amid Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang?

Before receiving Y+ security, Salman had regular police protection and was also issued a gun license after he and his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, faced similar threats.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who recently paused his professional engagements after the death of his close friend and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, will continue shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar.

Despite receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reports indicate that Salman has resumed work with increased security measures.

According to a publication, an additional 8-10 security personnel have been assigned to his protection, with the team conducting security checks before Salman arrives on set.

A source mentioned that while the shooting schedule was slightly adjusted by a day or two, there hasn’t been any major disruption. The source added, “There’s a possibility the schedule might be affected further, but only slightly. If the shoot was originally set to wrap up by November or December, it may now extend to January at most. Right now, everyone’s safety is the priority.”

It remains unclear whether Salman will film the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18. Following Siddique’s passing on October 12, Salman reportedly left the reality show’s set and rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where the politician had been admitted.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has enhanced Salman’s security, nearly two years after his security was upgraded to Y+ category protection. Under this arrangement, Salman is accompanied by four armed personnel, as well as a police escort vehicle.

A specially trained constable, familiar with all types of weapons, will also be part of his security detail.

In November 2022, after receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman was provided with Y+ security. Following the recent murder of Siddique, Mumbai Police has increased surveillance around the actor. Before receiving Y+ security, Salman had regular police protection and was also issued a gun license after he and his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, faced similar threats.

