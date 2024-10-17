Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Somy Ali, a former Bollywood actress and ex-girlfriend of superstar Salman Khan, has ignited controversy with a provocative social media post directed at jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This comes in the wake of serious threats issued against Khan’s life by the Bishnoi gang, which recently claimed responsibility for a high-profile murder.

Somy Ali’s Direct Appeal to Lawrence Bishnoi

In her Instagram post, Ali shared a picture of Lawrence Bishnoi alongside a message addressed to him, referring to him as ‘Lawrence Bhai’ (brother). She expressed her desire to connect with him through a video call, even mentioning her interest in visiting his temple in Rajasthan.

Her post read: “This is a direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi. Hello, Lawrence brother, I have heard and also seen that you are making zoom calls from jail as well, so I want to talk to you. Please let me know how this can happen? Rajasthan is my favourite place in the whole world. I want to come to your temple for worship, but let’s have a zoom call first and we can have some more talks after the worship. Believe me, these talks are for your benefit. It will be a great favour if you can share your mobile number. Thank you.”

Context of the Threats

Ali’s comments come shortly after the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, who was a close associate of Salman Khan. Following this incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued threats against anyone associated with Khan, prompting authorities to enhance the actor’s security.

The animosity between Khan and Bishnoi dates back to 2018, when Bishnoi openly declared in a court appearance: “We will kill Salman Khan. Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now; they are accusing me of crimes for no reason.” Since then, Khan has faced numerous threats, escalating to a dangerous incident in April when gunfire erupted outside his residence in Bandra, allegedly by two shooters connected to the Bishnoi gang, who were later apprehended.

The Origins of the Feud

The feud can be traced back to the infamous blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan in 1998, during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan. The incident enraged the Bishnoi community, who venerate the blackbuck, leading to a deep-rooted animosity that has persisted over the years.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Background

Currently incarcerated in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail, Lawrence Bishnoi faces multiple serious charges, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and drug and arms smuggling across various states. His criminal operations are said to be part of a broader nexus between gangster and terrorist networks.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has implicated him in several high-profile cases, highlighting his alleged ties to the banned terror organization Babbar Khalsa International and the smuggling of arms and ammunition from Pakistan.

Despite efforts by law enforcement to dismantle his criminal empire, Bishnoi continues to orchestrate activities through a network of henchmen and sharpshooters across northern and western India.

Is Lawrence Bishnoi Behind The Murder Of Baba Siddique?