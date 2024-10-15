Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+ Security?

Salman Khan: Bollywood star's security has been upgraded to the Y+ category, following the tragic murder of senior politician Baba Siddique on October 12.

Salman Khan: Bollywood star’s security has been upgraded to the Y+ category, following the tragic murder of senior politician Baba Siddique on October 12. The move comes after growing concerns about the actor’s safety, given his long-standing feud with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is suspected to be behind Siddique’s assassination.

Under the new Y+ security arrangement, Salman will now be accompanied by an armed police escort and a trained constable whenever he steps out. This enhanced protection follows years of threats against the actor, with the recent killing of his close friend Siddique further intensifying the situation.

Personal security also strengthened

In addition to the official security detail, Khan’s personal security has also been strengthened. Reports suggest that the actor has been advised to avoid entertaining visitors in the coming weeks. However, sources close to the family indicate that while Salman is being cautious, he hasn’t completely restricted access to friends and colleagues from the film industry. Despite the heightened threat, Salman remains steadfast in supporting Siddique’s family during this challenging time.

Salman’s father, Salim Khan, has also been asked to exercise caution during his daily routines, particularly his morning walks in Bandra. Security at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse has been reinforced, though the actor currently spends most of his time in Mumbai, according to Navi Mumbai police.

Salman Khan – Baba Siddique friendship

Baba Siddique, known for his political influence and strong friendships, shared a close bond with Salman Khan for over two decades. The actor was a regular at Siddique’s annual Iftar parties, and the two stood by each other through life’s ups and downs. Despite the direct threats against him, Salman personally visited Siddique’s residence to pay his respects, showing solidarity with the grieving family.

While coordinating funeral arrangements with Baba Siddique’s son, Zeeshan, Salman couldn’t stay long at the residence due to security concerns. He arrived in his black car, escorted by police, and left tearfully as he made his way through the crowd that had gathered to mourn the loss of his dear friend.

Different categories of security

In India, the different levels of security, listed in ascending order, are X, Y, Y-plus, Z, Z-plus, and the Special Protection Group (SPG), according to the Bureau of Police Research and Development under the Union Home Ministry. The SPG, which is the highest level of security, is exclusively provided to Prime Ministers and their immediate family members.

Y-plus security comprises 11 personnel, including two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and additional armed policemen, with the exact makeup of the team depending on the threat assessment. Currently, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is under Y-plus security.

