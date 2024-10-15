Bollywood On Alert After Murder Of Baba Siddiqui

The shocking assassination of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique has created a stir in Bollywood, heightening serious concerns regarding the safety of celebrities within the industry.

The shocking murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique has sent shockwaves through Bollywood, raising serious concerns about the safety of celebrities in the industry. Authorities are actively investigating the potential involvement of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, known for its history of targeting high-profile figures. Among those who have faced threats from this gang is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been vocal about the risks associated with his fame.

Celebrity Connections and Gang Threats

Baba Siddique was well-connected in the film fraternity, having maintained good relationships with a plethora of Bollywood icons, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty. The disturbing reports that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for Siddique’s murder have only amplified fears within the industry. This incident is not an isolated case; it underscores a troubling trend of violence that has plagued Bollywood, particularly from criminal elements like the Bishnoi gang.

This gang’s violent history includes the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, an act reportedly committed to avenge the killing of Vicky Middukhera, another figure associated with the gang. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has publicly claimed that the Bishnoi gang was involved in Moosewala’s murder, which was meant to settle scores and establish their dominance.

The Hit List Revealed

Recent investigations have shed light on a hit list allegedly provided by Lawrence Bishnoi during his interrogation by the NIA. Some of the individuals named have already fallen victim to violent ends, while others remain under constant threat. The list includes several notable targets who are well-known in the entertainment and business circles.

Salman Khan

As one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Salman Khan stands as a primary target of the Bishnoi gang. This stems from his alleged involvement in the blackbuck shooting case back in 1998. According to documents obtained by the NIA, Bishnoi has previously threatened the superstar during a court appearance in 2018, stating, “We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action.” The risk to Khan escalated in April 2024 when a shooting incident occurred outside his residence in Bandra. Although no one was injured, the episode reaffirmed the severity of the threats against him.

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has also found himself on the Bishnoi gang’s hit list. Reports indicate that during a September event in Delhi, two henchmen from the Bishnoi gang trailed him. Their sinister plans were thwarted when intelligence agencies were alerted to the situation, leading to Faruqui’s relocation back to Mumbai under tight security measures. Faruqui’s presence in the limelight has made him a target, particularly after he previously faced controversy for comments made during his stand-up shows.

Shaganpreet Singh

Shaganpreet Singh, who was the manager of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, is another target identified by the Bishnoi gang. The gang believes Singh provided shelter to the killers of Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021. This ongoing feud has resulted in an escalating cycle of violence, with the Bishnoi gang reportedly seeking revenge against anyone connected to their adversaries.

Mandeep Dhariwal

Mandeep Dhariwal is implicated for allegedly assisting the killers of Vicky Middukhera. His assassination in the Philippines was claimed by the Goldy Brar gang, which is affiliated with the Bishnoi gang. This highlights the far-reaching impact of gang violence, transcending borders and putting lives at risk.

Zeeshan Siddiqui

Zeeshan Siddiqui, Baba Siddique’s son, is also under threat. Police reports suggest that those arrested for Siddique’s murder were contracted to eliminate both him and his father. The claim was substantiated during interrogations, where the accused revealed that they were ordered to fire upon anyone associated with the Siddique family. Zeeshan had reportedly received threats prior to the tragic incident involving his father.

Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar

Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, currently incarcerated in a Gurugram jail, is also on the hit list due to allegations that he supplied weapons to the killers of Middukhera. In addition, Amit Dagar, another gangster linked to the murder, remains a target. Dagar is known to have close ties with Chaudhary, further complicating the web of violence associated with the Bishnoi gang.

Tremor Waves in Bollywood

The ongoing investigations into these violent threats underscore the serious risks posed by criminal elements in the entertainment industry. As the authorities work diligently to unravel these connections and prevent further acts of violence, many in Bollywood remain on high alert. The shocking murder of Baba Siddiqui serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by celebrities, who often find themselves ensnared in dangerous power struggles that extend beyond the silver screen. The film fraternity is now watching closely as these events unfold, hoping for swift justice and increased security measures to protect those at risk.

Read More : Jagmeet Singh Calls For Accountability Amid Rising Tensions With India