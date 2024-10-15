Where Is Lawrence Bishnoi And Why Can’t Mumbai Police Take The Dreaded Gangster In Custody?

Reports indicate that despite being imprisoned, Bishnoi maintains communication with his gang through mobile phones with internet access.

Despite Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang taking responsibility for the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Mumbai police are encountering legal hurdles in bringing the notorious gangster into their custody for questioning.

According to a report, the Mumbai police have submitted multiple applications for his custody but have been refused permission by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Why Can’t Mumbai Police Take Lawrence Bishnoi In Custody?

Bishnoi, originally from Fazilka in Punjab, is currently incarcerated in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail for his involvement in a drug smuggling case. The ministry’s refusal is based on an order under Section 268 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which restricts any state or agency from seeking his custody for a year.

This order, which grants the government authority to prevent prisoner transfers if they could disrupt public order, was set to expire in August 2024 but has reportedly been extended until August 2025.

Reports indicate that despite being imprisoned, Bishnoi maintains communication with his gang through mobile phones with internet access.

He allegedly uses VPN services and encrypted messaging apps like Signal and Telegram to issue instructions to his associates across various states. These phones, often belonging to other inmates, allow him to stay in touch with gang members, particularly during the planning of criminal activities.

Earlier this year, a video call between Bishnoi and Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti went viral on social media, highlighting his continued influence. His criminal network is believed to have ties with organized crime groups in North America, as well as connections to Khalistani terrorists and separatist groups operating from Canada.

