Fourth Suspect Arrested in Baba Siddique Murder Case in Bahraich

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 23-year-old Harishkumar Balakram in Bahraich for allegedly supplying funds and logistics for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

In the ongoing investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended a fourth suspect. The accused, identified as Harishkumar Balakram, is a 23-year-old resident of Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested for allegedly providing financial support and logistical assistance for the murder.

The Mumbai Crime Branch confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, stating, “In connection with Baba Siddique’s murder case, Harishkumar Balakram (23), a resident of Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended.” Authorities have indicated that Balakram played a crucial role in the conspiracy surrounding Siddique’s murder.

Role In The Murder

Balakram was employed as a scrap dealer in Pune, where he reportedly became involved in planning the assassination. According to police reports, he was integral to the conspiracy, supplying funds and arranging logistics for the operation.

Further investigations revealed that two of the previously arrested suspects, Dharmaraj and Shivprasad Gautam, had worked at Balakram’s scrap shop. Harishkumar allegedly purchased new mobile phones for both Dharmaraj and Shivprasad prior to the crime, indicating a calculated effort to facilitate the murder.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have stated that Harishkumar was fully aware of the details surrounding the crime, raising concerns about the level of planning and collaboration involved in this case. The Mumbai Crime Branch continues to investigate, seeking to unravel the complete network behind Baba Siddique’s murder.

Police have previously apprehended two suspects in the murder of Baba Siddique: Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh. The third shooter, Shivprasad, is currently on the run.

Additionally, a co-conspirator named Pravin Lonkar has been arrested. His brother, Shubham Lonkar, who posted on social media attributing the murder to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is also missing.

The social media post alleged that Siddique was killed due to his close ties with actor Salman Khan and issued warnings against assisting both Salman Khan and Dawood Ibrahim.

Baba Siddique, 66, was ambushed by three individuals in Mumbai’s Nirmal Nagar area, just outside the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, and was shot dead on Saturday night. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His funeral took place on Sunday.

