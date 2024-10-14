From Moosewala’s Murder To Salman Khan’s Shooting, Tracing High-Profile Crimes Linked To Bishnoi Gang

The recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has reignited concerns over the alarming rise of organized crime linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This incident is just the latest in a series of high-profile crimes attributed to the gang, which has gained notoriety in recent years for its brazen acts of violence across India and even abroad.

Lawrence Bishnoi: The Criminal Profile

Lawrence Bishnoi, hailing from Fazilka district in Punjab, is currently incarcerated at Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat. He faces numerous charges, including murder, robbery, and extortion, with many cases filed in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chandigarh. His criminal network has been described by law enforcement as deeply entrenched, operating extensively in the national capital and beyond.

Arrests and Investigations

In a significant development, Delhi Police recently apprehended a suspect named Madhur, also known as Mota Armaan. Madhur is implicated in the shooting of a gym owner in Delhi and is believed to be affiliated with Bishnoi’s gang. During the encounter with police, he sustained gunshot wounds to his legs, highlighting the violent environment that surrounds this criminal organization.

A Web of High-Profile Cases

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been linked to a troubling array of high-profile cases, each illustrating the group’s reach and influence:

-Murder of Sidhu Moosewala: Perhaps the most notorious case is the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, a crime that shocked the nation and underscored the gang’s willingness to target prominent figures.

-Threats to Bollywood: The gang’s influence extends into Bollywood, with an alarming incident occurring outside actor Salman Khan’s residence on April 14, 2023. This attack was reportedly a retaliation related to the blackbuck shooting case involving Khan, a matter that has ignited tensions with the Bishnoi community, known for revering the animal.

-International Incidents: The gang’s reach is not limited to India; it has also been implicated in shootings abroad. In September 2023, shots were fired at the house of musician A P Dhillon in Canada, as well as at the residence of Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal. These incidents indicate a disturbing trend of cross-border criminal activities.

-Internal Rivalries: The gang has also been involved in the violent elimination of rival gang members. Notably, they claimed responsibility for the killing of Sukha Duneke, an alleged rival, in Canada last September

– Targeting Businessmen: In Delhi, the gang is notorious for extorting protection money from local businessmen. This strategy often involves firing shots outside businesses or homes to instill fear and enforce compliance. Notable incidents include the December 2023 shooting at liquor baron Deep Malhotra’s residence and previous threats directed at businessman Pradeep Jain.

The Impact on Society

The actions of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang highlight a growing crisis in public safety and the effectiveness of law enforcement. As high-profile figures find themselves in the crosshairs of organized crime, the implications extend beyond individual victims to threaten the fabric of society. Police officials have noted that the gang’s tactics aim not only to intimidate but also to gain notoriety and respect within criminal circles.

The murder of Baba Siddique serves as a grim reminder of the pervasive threat posed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and similar criminal organizations. As authorities work to dismantle these networks, the public remains on edge, increasingly aware of the dangers posed by organized crime. With numerous cases still pending and new incidents emerging, the battle against such gangs will require a concerted effort from law enforcement, community leaders, and the justice system to restore safety and order.

