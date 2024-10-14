Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi? Why Is The Gang Targeting Bollywood Actor Salman Khan?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has recently come under intense scrutiny for its alleged involvement in notorious crimes, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has recently come under intense scrutiny for its alleged involvement in notorious crimes, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique. The gang has also threatened Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, adding layers of complexity to its already infamous reputation. Understanding the origins and operations of this gang reveals the intricacies of one of northern India’s most feared criminal enterprises.

The Assassination of Baba Siddique

On October 12, 2024, Maharashtra was shaken by the murder of Baba Siddique, a veteran politician associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Mumbai police confirmed that the three shooters involved in Siddique’s assassination were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade noted that while Siddique had three security personnel provided by the Mumbai police, they were unable to prevent the attack.

Speculation about the gang’s involvement intensified after Shubuu Lonkar, an associate of Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the crime in a Facebook post. In a chilling message, the gang not only took credit for Siddique’s murder but also issued threats against anyone associated with Salman Khan, warning that supporters of the actor would be targeted.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi, a 31-year-old gangster from Dhattaranwali village in Punjab, emerged from a well-off agricultural family. His journey into the criminal underworld began in Chandigarh, where he became involved in student politics, eventually serving as the president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University. However, his focus soon shifted to criminal activities, and by 2010, he was facing serious charges, including attempted murder. Despite being incarcerated in Sabarmati Central Jail, Bishnoi has continued to orchestrate criminal activities from behind bars.

A History of Violence and Rivalry

The Bishnoi gang has a notorious reputation for engaging in violent rivalries and revenge killings, targeting influential individuals across northern India. Among Bishnoi’s closest associates was Jaswinder Singh, known as Rocky, who helped expand the gang’s operations. However, Rocky was assassinated in 2020, underscoring the violent nature of gang rivalries.

The gang has also been linked to cross-border smuggling, particularly drug trafficking, making Bishnoi a key player in both local and international crime. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has accused him of leveraging his network to facilitate illegal operations across borders.

Threats to Bollywood’s Salman Khan

The gang’s animosity towards Salman Khan stems from a 1998 incident when he was accused of killing blackbucks—an animal sacred to the Bishnoi community. Lawrence Bishnoi has openly vowed to kill Khan, declaring during a court appearance in 2018, “We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action.”

These threats have cast a long shadow over the film industry, as several celebrities perceived as close to Khan have also been targeted. Recent attacks include shots fired at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal’s home in Vancouver and a similar attack on singer AP Dhillon’s residence, both attributed to the Bishnoi gang. These incidents were motivated by the artists’ connections to Khan, highlighting the gang’s willingness to extend its violence beyond borders.

Salman Khan’s Heightened Security Measures

In response to escalating threats, security around Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra has been significantly increased. This move follows an earlier shooting incident outside his home in April 2024, which Khan believes was orchestrated by the Bishnoi gang. Authorities have also boosted security in South Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area, where key political figures reside.

The Shocking Murder of Sidhu Moosewala

One of the gang’s most infamous crimes was the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022. The case took a dark turn when Goldy Brar, an associate of Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the killing, citing revenge for the death of a youth leader. This event significantly raised the profile of the Bishnoi gang, which is now viewed as a highly organized and dangerous criminal syndicate with international connections.

How the Bishnoi Gang Operates

The Bishnoi gang is notorious for a range of criminal activities, including extortion, contract killings, and smuggling. Notably, they have maintained operations even from within the prison system, demonstrating a sophisticated level of organization. The gang employs violent tactics to eliminate rivals and intimidate targets, as evidenced by the high-profile murders of Moosewala and Siddique.

In recent cases, the gang has targeted wealthy individuals for extortion, including threats against a Delhi-based Afghan national. Their ability to operate across various industries and regions underscores their extensive influence.

Filling the Void in Mumbai’s Underworld

As traditional gangs in Mumbai have been largely neutralized, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is reportedly attempting to fill the resulting power vacuum. With its roots in northern India, the gang is extending its reach into Mumbai, leveraging connections within local politics and the film industry. Authorities remain vigilant, implementing measures to prevent the gang from establishing a stronghold in the city, particularly concerning high-profile figures like Salman Khan.

As investigations continue into the links between the Bishnoi gang and high-profile figures, the murder of Baba Siddique has raised urgent questions about political safety and the dangerous intersection between crime and celebrity culture in India.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police Arrest Third Accused In Baba Siddique Murder Case