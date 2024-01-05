Hindu Temple in Hayward, California, Vandalized with Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

The Sherawali Temple in Hayward, California, has become the latest target of vandalism as it was defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti, just weeks after the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California, faced a similar incident with anti-India graffiti. The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) reported the defacement, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures.

In a post on X, the Hindu American Foundation shared a picture of the vandalized Sherawali Temple, stating, “#Breaking: Another Bay Area Hindu temple attacked with pro-#Khalistan graffiti. The Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward, CA sustained a copycat defacement just two weeks after the Swaminarayan Mandir attack and one week after a theft at the Shiv Durga temple in the same area. HAF is in touch with temple leaders and in contact with @AlamedaPD & @CivilRights.”

Expressing concern over the escalating threat, the Hindu American Foundation underscored the importance of installing working security cameras and alarm systems. The organization urged temple leaders to download the @HinduAmerican temple safety guide, addressing the rising danger from Khalistan supporters and the persistent risk from anti-Hindu actors.

In December, the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California, faced vandalism when suspected pro-Khalistan activists defaced it with anti-India graffiti. Newark Police Service initiated an investigation into the incident, treating it as a targeted act of hate crime. The authorities, including the US State Department, condemned the vandalism, expressing support for the Newark Police Department’s efforts to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Hindu American Foundation continues to advocate for heightened security measures and vigilance within the Hindu temple community in response to these distressing incidents of vandalism.