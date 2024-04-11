India To Deploy Defence Attaches In Several African Nations For The First Time

India is set to take a significant step in bolstering its strategic ties and military diplomacy by deploying defence attaches in several countries for the first time. Among these nations, a particular focus will be on African countries like Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, and Djibouti. These decisions come in the wake of India’s keen interest in expanding its strategic engagement with the African continent, as reported by media outlets.

Notably, Djibouti holds a critical maritime position, surrounded by the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, making it strategically significant for India’s military presence. This will mark the second time India posts a defence attache in Djibouti. Several African countries have already shown interest in acquiring Indian military platforms, equipment, and hardware, further highlighting the importance of these diplomatic moves.

Additionally, India will also appoint defence attaches in the Philippines, Armenia, and Poland. These decisions reflect New Delhi’s efforts to strengthen ties across regions, with plans to rationalize its military officials’ teams in Moscow and London, according to media reports. Around 16 defence attaches from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are expected to assume their new positions in the near future.

The move to deepen ties with Africa comes at a time when India has been actively engaging with the continent, particularly in light of China’s expanding influence in African nations. India’s presidency of the G20 last year saw the induction of the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member, marking a significant milestone in its engagement with Africa.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasized India’s leadership role in the Global South, noting the solidarity among developing nations on various issues. He highlighted India’s efforts to address concerns of 125 countries, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s relationship with the Philippines is also on an upward trajectory, especially concerning regional security dynamics in the South China Sea. A recent deal worth $375 million for missile supplies underscores the growing defence cooperation between the two nations.

Armenia, situated in the Caucasus region, has expressed a keen interest in deepening ties with India. A previous arms deal in 2023 to supply military hardware to Armenia demonstrates the willingness to enhance bilateral relations.

Furthermore, Poland, a member of the European Union, will also have an Indian defence attache, signaling India’s intent to expand defence ties with EU nations. Last year, the EU reciprocated by posting a military attache to its mission in India for the first time.

These strategic moves by India to appoint defence attaches in key nations reflect its commitment to strengthening military diplomacy and fostering closer ties with nations across various regions. With a focus on Africa and other strategic partners, India aims to enhance its presence and cooperation on the global stage.