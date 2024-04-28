New Political Conflict Arises In Bengal Following CBI's Operation In Sandeshkhali

A team of CBI officials made a visit to Agarhati and conducted inquiries among villagers regarding Abu Taleb, whose residence was the site of arms recovery, as per allegations by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday.

Banerjee accused federal agencies of orchestrating the discovery of arms and ammunition in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for purportedly obstructing opposition parties during the general elections.

The events unfolded following CBI raids on Friday, where several arms and ammunition were seized from two locations in Agarhati village of Sandeshkhali. These actions were part of an investigation into an attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team earlier in the year, allegedly instigated by suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. On Saturday, another team of CBI officials revisited Agarhati, questioning villagers about the whereabouts of Abu Taleb, who remains elusive.

Simultaneously, the Bengal government challenged a Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe into allegations of extortion, land grabbing, and sexual assault against Shahjahan and his associates.

Banerjee criticized the BJP-led central government’s involvement in the raids during an election rally in Kulti, West Burdwan district, suggesting that the recovered arms may have been planted. The Sandeshkhali region has been embroiled in controversy since January 5, when an ED team was attacked during a search at Shahjahan’s residence. Subsequent protests erupted, demanding the arrest of Shahjahan and his aides over allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing.

In response, the TMC accused the CBI of conducting a dubious raid and insinuated collusion between the BJP and federal agencies in fabricating evidence. Conversely, the BJP questioned the origin of a police revolver allegedly found in the possession of Shahjahan and raised concerns about the state police’s involvement.

A blast at the residence of a local BJP leader in Hasnabad further escalated tensions between the TMC and BJP. Banerjee seized the opportunity to criticize the BJP’s governance, while the BJP retaliated by suggesting possible TMC involvement in the explosion.

The exchange of accusations highlights the intensifying political rivalry in West Bengal, with both parties leveraging incidents to discredit their opponents as the state approaches crucial elections.