Rajnath Singh Urges Pakistan to Take Action Against Terrorism or Seek India's Help

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made a strong statement regarding Pakistan’s role in curbing terrorism emanating from its territory.

In an interview with ANI, Singh emphasized that Pakistan must put an end to terrorism, and if it feels incapable of doing so, it should seek India’s assistance. He warned that any attempt by Pakistan to destabilize India through terrorism would have severe consequences.

India has consistently reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism. Singh reiterated that improving relations with Islamabad cannot come at the expense of ignoring terrorism. He stressed that it is Pakistan’s responsibility to create an environment free from terror, hostility, and violence.

Singh stated, “If Pakistan’s intention is clear, it should take decisive action against cross-border terrorism. India stands ready to provide all necessary assistance in combating terrorism if Pakistan seeks it.”

Responding to questions about recent remarks regarding strong actions against terrorism, Singh affirmed India’s commitment to combating terrorism within its borders. He reaffirmed that India will not allow terrorists to operate within its territory and will take all necessary measures to prevent such activities.

Regarding recent statements from BJP leaders about national security, Singh emphasized that the government’s approach has always been balanced and focused on ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. He reiterated that India is fully equipped to handle internal and external security threats effectively.

Singh’s remarks come in the context of ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over issues related to terrorism and national security. India has previously conducted surgical strikes and aerial strikes on terrorist targets across the border, demonstrating its resolve to combat terrorism effectively.