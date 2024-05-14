Sushil Kumar Modi, Ex Deputy Chief Minister Of Bihar, Passed Away At 72

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi, passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer, which he had been fighting for the last seven months. The news of his demise was met with deep sorrow and condolences from political leaders across party lines.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, expressed his condolences, acknowledging Sushil Modi’s contributions and praying for eternal peace for the departed soul. He emphasized Modi’s organizational skills, administrative acumen, and his deep understanding of social and political issues.

BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh also paid tribute to Sushil Modi, highlighting his blessings and guidance in personal and political life.

बिहार के पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री व पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद श्री सुशील कुमार मोदी जी के निधन पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। बिहार की राजनीति में उनकी कमी हमेशा महसूस की जाएगी। ईश्वर आपको अपने श्री चरणों में जगह दे। pic.twitter.com/PkSuPBF3xX — Pradeep Kumar Singh (मोदी का परिवार) (@PkSinghMP) May 13, 2024

पार्टी में अपने मूल्यवान सहयोगी और दशकों से मेरे मित्र रहे सुशील मोदी जी के असामयिक निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। बिहार में भाजपा के उत्थान और उसकी सफलताओं के पीछे उनका अमूल्य योगदान रहा है। आपातकाल का पुरजोर विरोध करते हुए, उन्होंने छात्र राजनीति से अपनी एक अलग पहचान बनाई थी। वे… pic.twitter.com/160Bfbt72n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2024

Sushil Modi, a prominent face of the BJP in Bihar, had opted out of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections due to his deteriorating health. He had publicly disclosed his battle with cancer on social media, expressing his inability to participate in the elections.

The 72-year-old leader breathed his last at Delhi’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he had been admitted to the intensive care unit for the past month. His absence from the political arena was deeply felt, particularly in Bihar, where he had wielded considerable influence over three decades.

During his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister between 2005 and 2020, Sushil Modi played a significant role in Bihar’s political landscape. He was instrumental in steering Bihar towards development and was recognized for his efforts in combating lawlessness and promoting growth.

Sushil Modi’s demise was mourned by senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Ravi Shankar Prasad, who remembered him as a dedicated leader committed to the welfare of the people.

Political figures from across party lines, including Jitan Ram Manjhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Mamata Banerjee, extended their condolences, acknowledging Sushil Modi’s contributions to Bihar’s political and social fabric.

Show Full Article