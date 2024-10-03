Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Tata Electronics To Partially Resume Work At Fire-Hit iPhone Plant In Hosur

Following major fire, Tata Electronics has announced plans to gradually resume operations at its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu, which manufactures components for Apple iPhones. 

Following major fire, Tata Electronics has announced plans to gradually resume operations at its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu, which manufactures components for Apple iPhones.

Issuing official statement, Tata Electronics emphasized that employee safety remains their top priority. “The safety and well-being of our employees is always our top priority. We plan to restart work in many areas of the facility today. And as we work toward resuming full operations, all our team members will continue to receive full pay.”

Earlier on September 28, a major fire broke out at company’s chemical storage area. As a result, the facility had suspended all operations.

But, despite the disruption, the fire is not expected to significantly impact the supply of iPhones, as Tata Electronics, which manufactures smartphone cases for Apple’s iPhone 15 and upcoming iPhone 16 series, has sufficient inventory to meet demand for the next three months. Thus, ensuring continuity in the supply chain.

The company has been working tirelessly to assess the situation and restore operations. Meanwhile, Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, as Tata Electronics continues to take steps to fully recover production capabilities while ensuring the safety of its employees and facility.

Must Read: Fire Erupts At Tata Electronics Factory In Hosur

