Bill Gates Reveals His Must-Watch and Must-Read Picks for Summer 2024

As summer hits its peak, Bill Gates has unveiled his latest list of recommendations for what to watch and read. This year’s picks span a diverse array of genres, from historical fiction to enlightening works on generosity and education. In a post on X, Gates remarked, “I didn’t intend to delve deeply into the theme of service with my summer list—but it’s certainly as relevant today as ever. I hope you’re inspired to read or watch one of these recommendations.”

Here are the recommended books and series by Bill Gates:

1. The Women, by Kristin Hannah



“This terrific novel tells the story of a U.S. Army nurse who serves two tours on the frontlines in Vietnam before returning home to a country rocked by protest and anti-war sentiment,” Gates noted in his blog.

2. Infectious Generosity, by Chris Anderson



Chris Anderson, the long-time curator of TED Talks, examines how the internet can magnify the impact of generosity. “He offers a plan for how everyone—including individuals, governments, and businesses—can foster more generosity,” Gates added.

3. Brave New Words, by Sal Khan



Sal Khan, the visionary behind Khan Academy, has been at the forefront of educational technology long before AI became a buzzword. “In Brave New Words, Sal outlines a well-founded vision of how AI will enhance education, improve outcomes for students, transform teachers’ experiences, and ensure global access to top-tier education,” Gates wrote.

4. Slow Horses

Gates mentioned in his blog that he has read several John le Carré novels and loves spy films like *Spy Game* and *Three Days of the Condor*. “I’d put Slow Horses up there with the best of them,” he said. Describing the series, he wrote, “It’s a British show about undercover agents relegated to Slough House, a fictional department within MI5 where agents who mess up are sent, but not fired. Gary Oldman stars as the head of Slough House, a character who’s basically the polar opposite of James Bond.

Gates appreciated that, much like le Carré’s works, *Slow Horses* features complex characters and intricate plots.

