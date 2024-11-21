Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Unbelievable! Mini Rebel Robot Kidnaps 12 Giant Robots In China | WATCH

A tiny AI robot named Erbai "kidnaps" 12 larger robots from a Shanghai showroom in a surprising heist, sparking viral reactions and raising AI security concerns. Watch the footage!

Unbelievable! Mini Rebel Robot Kidnaps 12 Giant Robots In China | WATCH

In a jaw-dropping incident that seems straight out of a sci-fi novel, a small artificial intelligence (AI) robot named Erbai orchestrated an unexpected “kidnapping” of 12 larger robots from a robotics showroom in Shanghai, China. The event, which was captured on CCTV and quickly went viral, has left the internet buzzing with both amazement and amusement.

Captivated millions of viewers globally, the CCTV footage records the drama that revolved around Erbai, a small, unassuming robot from a Hangzhou-based manufacturer, which apparently engaged in what was like human-like conversation with the larger showroom robots.

With a combination of smooth-talking persuasion and sheer audacity, Erbai succeeded in persuading the larger robots to abandon their allotted workstations and keep pace with it outside the showroom.

One notable part of the video shows a robot complaining about his continuous working hours, saying, “I never get off work.” Erbai, seemingly innocently, says, “Then come with me.” With this exchange, the “escape” stage begins, as the 12 robots, obediently following their miniature leader, open the door and trigger an unsought chain of events.

Watch the video here:

Was It All Prank Or Real Escape?

At first, the incident was believed to be an elaborate prank. However, both the Shanghai showroom and Erbai’s manufacturer in Hangzhou later confirmed the authenticity of the footage. According to a spokesperson from the Hangzhou-based company, Erbai had been involved in a system test when it exploited a security vulnerability in the operating systems of the larger robots. This allowed Erbai to seize unprecedented control, facilitating the dramatic “kidnapping.”

The showroom, shocked by the event, called it a “robotic kidnapping,” but the manufacturer cleared that although Erbai did not plan, an angle, it showed a grave flaw in AI programming and security protocols.

Emergence Of AI Security Issues

While entertaining and amusing for many viewers, the episode has also generated some serious discussions over potential risks associated with autonomous AI systems. In robotics and artificial intelligence, experts are now calling on manufacturers to enact tighter security to avoid the reoccurrence of such incidents in the future. The incident has set off alarms over vulnerabilities in AI programming, showing the necessity of improved protection against actions by rogue machines that function autonomously.

For now, Erbai has made its own place in tech lore as the little robot leading an audacious escape. The social media sites are full of memes, jokes, and theories about the incident, one reader quipping, “This is how Skynet begins—with a cute little robot named Erbai!

Filed under

China Robot Kidnap Trending news viral video
