Watch: Teacher Brutally Thrashed With Slaps, Kicks And Shoes By Student’s Family In UP After…

A disturbing video from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, shows a physical altercation involving a PT teacher and the mother and sister of one of his students at a school event.

A disturbing video from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, shows a physical altercation involving a PT teacher and the mother and sister of one of his students at a school event.

Physical altercation during the annual event

The incident occurred at GC Public School Junior Wing during the annual event “Grain Fiesta – 2024, The Awakening.” Reports suggest that a disagreement over the student’s entry into the event led to the confrontation. In the viral video, the teacher is seen slapping and striking the student, who was with his mother and sister.

Teacher assaulted with slaps, kicks, and shoes

The two women responded by assaulting the teacher with slaps, kicks, and shoes, and attempted to stop him by pulling at his coat and shirt. The situation escalated until other teachers and event attendees intervened. Following the incident, the police have filed an FIR based on the video.

The Muzaffar Nagar Police has confirmed that appropriate actions are being taken regarding the matter.

Before teacher incident, women in UP engange in fight in viral video

On Thursday, Baghpat became the site of a public altercation, but this time, women were at the center of the conflict. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a group of women engaging in a physical fight on a busy street, using sticks as weapons. The incident has drawn comparisons to a well-known street brawl in the city from three years ago, with online users dubbing it the “second edition” of that earlier confrontation.

The footage, recorded from a neighbor’s balcony, begins with a scene of disorder. In the video, a group of women, armed with sticks, can be seen running along the street.

Exchange of blows

Two of them are striking each other, while others search for additional weapons such as wooden bars or slabs to join the fray. Several women have tied dupattas around their foreheads in a manner reminiscent of action-film characters.

The chaos escalates as women climb stairs, enter homes, and continue to exchange blows. A schoolgirl is seen attempting to cross the street-turned-battlefield to escape the commotion, while a boy who tries to intervene is promptly struck by a woman. He retreats into his house to avoid further involvement.

Read More: Watch: When World’s Tallest And Shortest Women Meet For Guinness World Records Day