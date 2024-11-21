Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Watch: When World’s Tallest And Shortest Women Meet For Guinness World Records Day

Guinness World Records (GWR), meeting took place at The Savoy Hotel, a renowned London landmark, where the two record-holders celebrated their first encounter with a delightful "girls' day out."

Watch: When World’s Tallest And Shortest Women Meet For Guinness World Records Day

It is a rare and remarkable event when the world’s tallest and shortest individuals meet, and such an occasion unfolded on November 13, 2024, during the official Guinness World Records Day. This heartwarming moment saw Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman living, and Rumeysa Gelgi, the tallest woman living, come together for an elegant afternoon tea in London.

A delightful “girls’ day out”

 

As reported by Guinness World Records (GWR), the meeting took place at The Savoy Hotel, a renowned London landmark, where the two record-holders celebrated their first encounter with a delightful “girls’ day out.” The morning was spent getting acquainted, sharing tea and pastries, and enjoying a relaxed and luxurious atmosphere.

Guinness World Records Day

Rumeysa, recognized globally for her height of 215.16 cm (7 ft 0.7 in), and Jyoti, who has held the title of shortest woman living (mobile) for over a decade at 62.8 cm (2 ft 0.7 in), shared a remarkable height difference of 152.36 cm (approximately five feet). Despite this contrast, the pair quickly formed a bond, discussing their life experiences and mutual interests, including fashion and self-care.

Reflecting on the meeting, Rumeysa expressed her delight at finally meeting Jyoti, describing her as a beautiful and charming individual she had long wished to meet.

Guinness World Records Day icons

Similarly, Jyoti shared her happiness in looking up to see the world’s tallest woman, noting how special the moment felt given her usual perspective.

Both women thoroughly enjoyed their time together, exchanging tips on makeup and self-care and connecting over shared hobbies. Their meeting served as a touching celebration of diversity and the unique stories that have made them icons in the Guinness World Records community.

Read More: VIRAL: People In This Country Can Now Confess Their Sins To AI Jesus, This is HOW It Works

Filed under

Guinness World Records Guinness World Records day Jyoti Rumeysa World's Shortest Women World's Tallest Women
