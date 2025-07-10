LIVE TV
  • Bollywood Hot Actresses Without Makeup; Real Vs Reel

In an industry known for perfection, its refreshing to see Bollywood actresses confidently stepping out without makeup. Here are 7 Bollywood actresses who look stunning even without makeup proving that confidence is the best glow-up.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
1/7

Alia Bhatt

Alia often posts bare-faced selfies on Instagram. She loves embracing her glowing skin and freckles. She is known for her "less is more" beauty vibe off screen.

2/7

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is seen makeup free at airports or during casual outings. She still looks radiant with her sharp features. She often supports minimalist routines and clean skin care.

3/7

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena famously steps out without makeup and owns her natural look with grace. Her "kaftan and glow" lockdown selfies went viral.

4/7

Anushka Sharma

Anushka is really proud of her natural skin. She frequently shares her bare faced vacation photos. Even during pregnancy, planted or no makeup look.

5/7

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi is often seen clicking pictures outside her gym or home without makeup, looking youthful and fresh. Her natural glow stands out.

6/7

Sara Ali Khan

Sara is comfortable in showing her real self post workout or while travelling. She even shares fun "before and after" reels on social media.

7/7

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha loves the no makeup beach vibe and regularly shares such photos. Fans love her for her simplicity and earthy charm.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

