LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Is Hina Baloch? Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual’ — Watch Video

Who Is Hina Baloch? Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual’ — Watch Video

Hina Baloch claimed that 'over half of Pakistan is actually quite gay they do not just say it aloud but 80% of Pakistan is gay and the other 20% are bisexuals so don't think that anyone is straight in Pakistan as far as their sexuality goes.'

Who Is Hina Baloch? Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual' — Watch Video (Photo: X)
Who Is Hina Baloch? Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual' — Watch Video (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 4, 2026 08:11:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Hina Baloch? Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual’ — Watch Video

A viral video of Pakistani transgender activist Hina Baloch has sparked a massive debate when she said that 80 percent of Pakistan is gay and the other 20 percent bisexual, and that the issue of sexuality in Pakistan is mostly hidden because of social pressure, religion, and family honour. In a video interview with the Queer Global YouTube Channel, Baloch referred to an open secret in Pakistani society. She said that over half of Pakistan is actually quite gay they do not just say it aloud but 80% of Pakistan is gay and the other 20% are bisexuals so I do not think that anyone is straight in Pakistan as far as their sexuality goes. She also mentioned that most individuals reject or conceal their sexual orientation due to cultural and religious demands, however, she pointed out that the silence is not the actual image of sexual diversity in the nation.

Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual’ — Watch Video

Baloch looked back at her life-long battle with gender expression in Pakistan. She said that she was not more worried about sexuality but about being a person who could express himself. ‘The issue that I was concerned about was how to do the lipstick and not get so much of the family over that, how do I get to dress female, wear jewellery and not get the beatings?’ she said.



She also pointed at the systemic issues of the khawaja sira community, indicating that a large number of them are pushed to narrow and sometimes exploitative ways of earning a living like begging, dancing, or sex work. In opposition to these restrictions, Baloch got engrossed in gender and minority rights activism, where she promoted the legalization of transgender people in Pakistan and granting them wider social attention.

Who Is Hina Baloch?

Baloch as an activist co-founded the Sindh Moorat March and participated in the Aurat March in Pakistan which made her a vocal minority and transgender rights advocate. She had a high cost to her work. She has shared her experience of surviving a violent retaliation following her act of raising a Pride flag during a demonstration, and being kidnapped and abused by the police, both of which eventually caused her to leave Pakistan. Baloch subsequently won a scholarship to SOAS, University of London, and applied to become a refugee in the United Kingdom, where she then proceeded with her advocacy. Her viral words and activism keep sparking off debate on sexuality, gender expression and the secrets behind sexual orientation in Pakistan.

Also Read: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Worried After Trump Fires Kristi Noem And Pam Bondi? Pentagon Leadership Faces Scrutiny And Internal Shake‑Ups Amid Iran War

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hina BalochKarachi transgender activistPakistan LGBTqueer activism Pakistanviral videoViral Video Pakistan

RELATED News

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

LATEST NEWS

Artemis II Astronauts’ ‘Last Look At Earth’ Goes Viral: NASA Shares Stunning Crescent Planet Image From Orion

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

Who Is Hina Baloch? Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual’ — Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Hina Baloch? Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual’ — Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Hina Baloch? Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual’ — Watch Video
Who Is Hina Baloch? Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual’ — Watch Video
Who Is Hina Baloch? Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual’ — Watch Video
Who Is Hina Baloch? Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual’ — Watch Video

QUICK LINKS