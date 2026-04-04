Who Is Hina Baloch? Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual’ — Watch Video

A viral video of Pakistani transgender activist Hina Baloch has sparked a massive debate when she said that 80 percent of Pakistan is gay and the other 20 percent bisexual, and that the issue of sexuality in Pakistan is mostly hidden because of social pressure, religion, and family honour. In a video interview with the Queer Global YouTube Channel, Baloch referred to an open secret in Pakistani society. She said that over half of Pakistan is actually quite gay they do not just say it aloud but 80% of Pakistan is gay and the other 20% are bisexuals so I do not think that anyone is straight in Pakistan as far as their sexuality goes. She also mentioned that most individuals reject or conceal their sexual orientation due to cultural and religious demands, however, she pointed out that the silence is not the actual image of sexual diversity in the nation.

Karachi Transgender Activist’s Viral Claim: ‘80% of Pakistan Is Gay, Remaining 20% Are Bisexual’ — Watch Video

Baloch looked back at her life-long battle with gender expression in Pakistan. She said that she was not more worried about sexuality but about being a person who could express himself. ‘The issue that I was concerned about was how to do the lipstick and not get so much of the family over that, how do I get to dress female, wear jewellery and not get the beatings?’ she said.







She also pointed at the systemic issues of the khawaja sira community, indicating that a large number of them are pushed to narrow and sometimes exploitative ways of earning a living like begging, dancing, or sex work. In opposition to these restrictions, Baloch got engrossed in gender and minority rights activism, where she promoted the legalization of transgender people in Pakistan and granting them wider social attention.

Who Is Hina Baloch?

Baloch as an activist co-founded the Sindh Moorat March and participated in the Aurat March in Pakistan which made her a vocal minority and transgender rights advocate. She had a high cost to her work. She has shared her experience of surviving a violent retaliation following her act of raising a Pride flag during a demonstration, and being kidnapped and abused by the police, both of which eventually caused her to leave Pakistan. Baloch subsequently won a scholarship to SOAS, University of London, and applied to become a refugee in the United Kingdom, where she then proceeded with her advocacy. Her viral words and activism keep sparking off debate on sexuality, gender expression and the secrets behind sexual orientation in Pakistan.

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