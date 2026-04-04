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Home > Sports News > DC vs MI Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match For Free Online and On TV?

DC vs MI Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match For Free Online and On TV?

Check DC vs MI IPL 2026 live streaming and broadcast details, including where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in India for free.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (Image Credits: X)
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: April 4, 2026 10:10:24 IST

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DC vs MI Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match For Free Online and On TV?

The Indian Premier League 2026 journey shifts to Delhi now, as the Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a game that both teams’ strong batting line-ups promise will be high-scoring.

Both teams head into this fixture following their respective winning starts and will be looking to continue their winning ways. One major factor in MI is the signing of Mitchell Santner, who is likely to be released and will add strength to their spin bowling squad.

DC, on the other hand, are worried about their opening batsmen. In their last game, KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, and Nitish Rana were out even before the end of the Powerplay. To face MI”s fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Hardik Pandya, DC “‘s top order have to show much more resistance. MI might also decide to recall Deepak Chahar instead of Mayank Markande, who hardly bowled in the last game.

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DC vs MI IPL 2026: Streaming Details

When will the DC vs MI IPL 2026 match take place?

The DC vs MI, IPL 2026 match will take place on the 4th of April, 2026. 

When will the DC vs MI IPL 2026 match start?

The DC vs MI, IPL 2026 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the DC vs MI IPL 2026 match be played?

The DC vs MI, IPL 2026, will be played at 3:30 PM IST. The toss at Arun Jaitely Stadium between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match in India?

The DC vs MI, IPL 2026, can be broadcast on the Star Sports TV Channel and can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app.

Where to watch the DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match For Free?

Service providers like Airtel and Jio offer plans to their customers that include Jiootstar. This will allow the users to watch IPL 2026 for free alongside the plans provided by their service providers. 

DC vs MI Squads

DC squad for IPL 2026:KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

 

MI squad for IPL 2026:Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
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Tags: DCDelhi CapitalsMIMI vs DCMI vs DC Live StreamingMumbai Indians

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DC vs MI Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match For Free Online and On TV?
DC vs MI Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match For Free Online and On TV?
DC vs MI Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match For Free Online and On TV?
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