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Home > India News > Nashik Tragedy: Nine Family Members, Including Six Children, Killed After Car Plunges Into Water-Filled Well In Dindori’s Shivaji Nagar While Returning From Event

Nashik Tragedy: Nine Family Members, Including Six Children, Killed After Car Plunges Into Water-Filled Well In Dindori’s Shivaji Nagar While Returning From Event

Local residents, police, and emergency teams initiated rescue operations as soon as possible, but the well was so deep that it was impossible to perform the operation under the conditions of darkness and mud, and the operation was very complicated.

(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 4, 2026 09:56:33 IST

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Nashik Tragedy: Nine Family Members, Including Six Children, Killed After Car Plunges Into Water-Filled Well In Dindori’s Shivaji Nagar While Returning From Event

A family of nine people comprising six children was killed in a tragic accident in Nashik district (Maharashtra) when their car crashed into a water-filled well in Dindori taluka late on Friday night. It took place at approximately 10 pm in Shivaji Nagar neighborhood, as the family was heading home after attending a social event. The first reports indicate that the car suddenly lost control and lost its path and fell into an open well full of water leaving the occupants with not much hope of survival.

Nashik Tragedy: Nine Family Members, Including Six Children, Killed After Car Plunges Into Water-Filled Well In Dindori’s Shivaji Nagar While Returning From Event

The victims belonged to the same extended family and they had attended an event hosted by a private coaching class. On their way home, the driver is thought to have lost control of the car, and this could have been caused by heavy visibility and absence of protective barriers around the well. Its car crashed into the structure that was deep and filled with water, and locked all the passengers inside. Local residents, police, and emergency teams initiated rescue operations as soon as possible, but the well was so deep that it was impossible to perform the operation under the conditions of darkness and mud, and the operation was very complicated. It was said to take hours and cranes to retrieve the car and salvage the bodies. 




The case has been registered by authorities and an investigation is underway to find out the actual cause of the accident and whether negligence like lack of safety precautions around the well contributed. It has also brought back the issues of road safety and unprotected wells in the countryside, which have remained a great source of danger. Both locals and authorities have demanded more stringent safety measures and safety precautions so that such heart-rending accidents will not happen again in the future.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Unpredictable Mix Of Rain, Snow, Thunderstorms, And Rapid Heat Rise

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Tags: car falls into wellchildren killed accidentDindori accidentDindori Nashik newsMaharashtra accident newsNashik tragedynine family members deadShivaji Nagar Nashikwater-filled well tragedy

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Nashik Tragedy: Nine Family Members, Including Six Children, Killed After Car Plunges Into Water-Filled Well In Dindori’s Shivaji Nagar While Returning From Event

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Nashik Tragedy: Nine Family Members, Including Six Children, Killed After Car Plunges Into Water-Filled Well In Dindori’s Shivaji Nagar While Returning From Event
Nashik Tragedy: Nine Family Members, Including Six Children, Killed After Car Plunges Into Water-Filled Well In Dindori’s Shivaji Nagar While Returning From Event
Nashik Tragedy: Nine Family Members, Including Six Children, Killed After Car Plunges Into Water-Filled Well In Dindori’s Shivaji Nagar While Returning From Event
Nashik Tragedy: Nine Family Members, Including Six Children, Killed After Car Plunges Into Water-Filled Well In Dindori’s Shivaji Nagar While Returning From Event

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