LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > The Drama Movie Review: Robert Pattinson Leads a Disturbing, Bold Satire by Kristoffer Borgli, Zendaya Gives Career Best Performance

The Drama Movie Review: Robert Pattinson Leads a Disturbing, Bold Satire by Kristoffer Borgli, Zendaya Gives Career Best Performance

The Drama Movie Review: In The Drama, director Kristoffer Borgli delivers a bold and unsettling story about love, secrets, and the past we try to hide.

The Drama Movie Review. Photo: x
The Drama Movie Review. Photo: x

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 4, 2026 08:43:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Drama Movie Review: Robert Pattinson Leads a Disturbing, Bold Satire by Kristoffer Borgli, Zendaya Gives Career Best Performance

The Drama Movie Review: In The Drama, director Kristoffer Borgli delivers a bold and unsettling story about love, secrets, and the past we try to hide. Starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, the film begins like a sweet romance but slowly turns into a dark, uncomfortable satire that keeps you thinking. 

While Pattinson impresses with his awkward charm, it is Zendaya who truly stands out, delivering what could be her career best performance. As the story unfolds, The Drama explores how one shocking truth can shake even the most perfect relationship. 

The Drama Movie Review

The Drama takes a familiar genre and gives it a fresh, unusual twist. Instead of following the usual ideas about love and marriage, the film questions and shows how relationships can go wrong in unexpected ways, sometimes awkwardly, sometimes darkly. 

You Might Be Interested In

The film is not just about a wedding, and it’s also not about America’s gun culture. Both of these are deeply connected to the story. As Emma Hardwood, played by Zendaya, and Charlie Thompson, played by Robert Pattinson, prepare for their wedding, their past and personal truths slowly start to affect their relationship in ways they didn’t expect. 

About The Drama Movie 

The Drama movie centers on Emma and Charlie, an engaged couple in Boston whose seemingly perfect relationship unravels during the week leading up to their wedding.

Also Read: Will Kitty Song Covey And Min Ho Return In XO, Kitty Season 4? Shocking Season 3 Twist Hints At Big Comeback Ahead 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: robert pattinsonThe Drama Movie release dateThe Drama Movie reviewThe Drama Movie storyThe Drama MoviesThe Drama reviewZendaya

RELATED News

Drishyam 3 Release: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn’s Thriller; Streaming Plans Still Under Wraps, Official Announcement Awaited

Who Is Vikash Nowlakha? The Cinematographer Behind Dhurandhar Whom Aditya Dhar Calls The Film’s ‘Soul’ Over Ranveer Singh

Karan Aujla’s Lucknow And Ludhiana Show Cancelled, He Is Coming Back With Mumbai 2.0 Tour — Check Date, Time And All You Need To Know

Mrunal Thakur Sparks Debate After Revealing Why She Rejected Big-Budget Movies

Jailer 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Rajinikanth To Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s What Stars Are Charging

LATEST NEWS

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

The Drama Movie Review: Robert Pattinson Leads a Disturbing, Bold Satire by Kristoffer Borgli, Zendaya Gives Career Best Performance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Drama Movie Review: Robert Pattinson Leads a Disturbing, Bold Satire by Kristoffer Borgli, Zendaya Gives Career Best Performance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Drama Movie Review: Robert Pattinson Leads a Disturbing, Bold Satire by Kristoffer Borgli, Zendaya Gives Career Best Performance
The Drama Movie Review: Robert Pattinson Leads a Disturbing, Bold Satire by Kristoffer Borgli, Zendaya Gives Career Best Performance
The Drama Movie Review: Robert Pattinson Leads a Disturbing, Bold Satire by Kristoffer Borgli, Zendaya Gives Career Best Performance
The Drama Movie Review: Robert Pattinson Leads a Disturbing, Bold Satire by Kristoffer Borgli, Zendaya Gives Career Best Performance

QUICK LINKS