LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Diya Joukani Viral Video: How the “Cool Girl From India” Took Over Instagram

Diya Joukani Viral Video: How the “Cool Girl From India” Took Over Instagram

A Mumbai designer has become the internet’s newest global obsession, with her “Cool Girl From India” reels flooding feeds worldwide. Her effortless street walks in dramatic outfits turned everyday chaos into viral fashion moments. What started as simple Instagram videos has sparked a global trend copied from London to Moscow.

Published By: Published: February 25, 2026 17:56:02 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Diya Joukani: Fashion designer turned viral sensation
1/6
Diya Joukani Viral Video: How the "Cool Girl From India" Took Over Instagram

Diya Joukani: Fashion designer turned viral sensation

Diya Joukani is a Mumbai-based fashion designer and founder of her own label/studio. She creates custom high-fashion outfits and wears them in her videos. Her Instagram doubles as a creative runway to showcase her designs.

You Might Be Interested In
Creator of the “Cool Girl From India” viral trend
2/6

Creator of the “Cool Girl From India” viral trend

She is credited as the original creator of the viral “cool girl from India” reel format. The trend features effortless confidence and nonchalant attitude. Creators worldwide have recreated her signature vibe.

Viral content blends high fashion with everyday chaos
3/6

Viral content blends high fashion with everyday chaos

Videos start casually- walking streets or sipping chai before unexpected twists. She may interact with animals, vehicles, or city objects mid-walk. The contrast between couture outfits and real street life drives the viral appeal.

You Might Be Interested In
Mumbai streets become her runway
4/6

Mumbai streets become her runway

Her clips transform Mumbai’s streets into fashion backdrops. Oversized silhouettes and hand-embroidered pieces attract global attention. Her work blends streetwear with traditional Indian embroidery styles.

Global recognition and Gen Z fashion influence
5/6

Global recognition and Gen Z fashion influence

Her reels have gained millions of views and global visibility. Her relatable, real-life styling resonates strongly with Gen Z audiences. She aims to showcase Indian creativity and culture to the world.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available reports, interviews, and social media content related to Diya Joukani. Viral trends and online popularity metrics may change over time. The information is intended for informational and lifestyle coverage purposes and should not be considered official endorsements or verified performance claims.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS