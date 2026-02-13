LIVE TV
  Funky Movie Hot Actress Kayadu Lohar: Know Her Age, Movies, Boyfriend & Latest Updates | Trending Tollywood News

Funky Movie Hot Actress Kayadu Lohar: Know Her Age, Movies, Boyfriend & Latest Updates | Trending Tollywood News

South cinema’s rising star Kayadu Lohar is grabbing attention with her bold new film Funky. From Dragon fame to her latest Telugu project, her popularity is rising fast. Fans are curious to know more about the actress who is taking over multiple film industries. From Tamil to Telugu and Malayalam films, she is building a strong pan-South presence. Here’s everything you need to know about the hot Funky actress Kayadu Lohar.

Published: February 13, 2026 13:34:42 IST
Kayadu Lohar- Birthday and Age
Funky Movie Hot Actress Kayadu Lohar: Know Her Age, Movies, Boyfriend & Latest Updates | Trending Tollywood News

Kayadu Lohar- Birthday and Age

Kayadu was born on 11 April 2000. She is 25 years old in 2026. She was born in Tezpur, Assam, India.

Kayadu Lohar Movies
Kayadu Lohar Movies

She entered the film industry with Mugilpete (Kannada, 2021). Her notable films include Pathonpatham Noottandu (Malayalam), Alluri (Telugu) and Dragon (Tamil).

Kayadu Lohar Boyfriend
Kayadu Lohar Boyfriend

There is no confirmed public information about her boyfriend or relationship. She keeps her personal life private and focuses on her career.

Kayadu Lohar Funky Movie Latest News
Kayadu Lohar Funky Movie Latest News

The Telugu film Funky has been released today (13 February, 2026). Star actors Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar has generated anticipation among fans.

Kayadu Lohar Languages & Film Industries
Kayadu Lohar Languages & Film Industries

Kayadu works across multiple South Indian industries:

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Kannada

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Information about Kayadu Lohar, including her age, films, career details, and personal life, is based on publicly available sources and media reports. Details regarding relationships or upcoming projects may change over time, and some information may remain unconfirmed as the actress maintains privacy about her personal life. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

