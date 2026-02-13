Funky Movie Hot Actress Kayadu Lohar: Know Her Age, Movies, Boyfriend & Latest Updates | Trending Tollywood News
South cinema’s rising star Kayadu Lohar is grabbing attention with her bold new film Funky. From Dragon fame to her latest Telugu project, her popularity is rising fast. Fans are curious to know more about the actress who is taking over multiple film industries. From Tamil to Telugu and Malayalam films, she is building a strong pan-South presence. Here’s everything you need to know about the hot Funky actress Kayadu Lohar.
Kayadu Lohar- Birthday and Age
Kayadu was born on 11 April 2000. She is 25 years old in 2026. She was born in Tezpur, Assam, India.
Kayadu Lohar Movies
She entered the film industry with Mugilpete (Kannada, 2021). Her notable films include Pathonpatham Noottandu (Malayalam), Alluri (Telugu) and Dragon (Tamil).
Kayadu Lohar Boyfriend
There is no confirmed public information about her boyfriend or relationship. She keeps her personal life private and focuses on her career.
Kayadu Lohar Funky Movie Latest News
The Telugu film Funky has been released today (13 February, 2026). Star actors Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar has generated anticipation among fans.
Kayadu Lohar Languages & Film Industries
Kayadu works across multiple South Indian industries:
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Kannada
Disclaimer
Information about Kayadu Lohar, including her age, films, career details, and personal life, is based on publicly available sources and media reports. Details regarding relationships or upcoming projects may change over time, and some information may remain unconfirmed as the actress maintains privacy about her personal life. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.