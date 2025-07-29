Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy
Bollywood’s beloved bad boy, Sanjay Dutt, is celebrating his birthday today. His epic acting skills, intense expression, and unforgettable dialogues made him one of the legends in the industry. Let’s celebrate his birthday by revisiting his most iconic villain roles from Kancha Cheena in Agneepath to Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2.
Khalnayak
Sajnay Dutt in Khalnayak as Ballu Balram is one of his most iconic villain roles. Directorial of Subhash Ghai gave him his signature tune ‘Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Mein’.
Musafir
Sanjay Dutt in Musafir as Billa is one of Bollywood’s most sharp-tongued gangsters. The movie is directed by Sanjay Gupta and portrays Dutt as swaggering with dark humour.
Plan
Sanjay Dutt in Plan as Musa Bhai made a blockbuster hit in the early 20s. The movie is directed by Hriday Shetty, showing Dutt as a gangster with swag and love.
Agneepath
Sanjay Dutt in Agneepath as Kancha Cheena is one of his top list negative roles, which completely transformed Dutt into a bald and bone-chilling villain. The blockbuster movie was directed by Karan Malhotra.
Panipat
Sanjay Dutt in Panipat as Ahmad Shah Abdali fulfilled his fans' wish to see him in a historical drama. The movie was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, who portrays Dutt as a fierce Afghan emperor.
KGF: Chapter 2
Sanjay Dutt in KGF: Chapter 2 as Adheera marks his unforgettable comeback. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel, who gave Dutt one of the most iconic villain roles in Indian Cinema.
Shamshera
Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera as Daroga Shuddh Singh, pours a pure evil vibe. The movie was directed by Karan Malhotra, in which Dutt portrayed a cruel police officer from the British Era.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. The characters and roles mentioned are fictional portrayals from films and do not reflect the real-life personality of the actor.