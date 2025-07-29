  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy

Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy

Bollywood’s beloved bad boy, Sanjay Dutt, is celebrating his birthday today. His epic acting skills, intense expression, and unforgettable dialogues made him one of the legends in the industry. Let’s celebrate his birthday by revisiting his most iconic villain roles from Kancha Cheena in Agneepath to Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. 

By: Last Updated: July 29, 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery
1/8

Khalnayak

Sajnay Dutt in Khalnayak as Ballu Balram is one of his most iconic villain roles. Directorial of Subhash Ghai gave him his signature tune ‘Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Mein’.

Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery
2/8

Musafir

Sanjay Dutt in Musafir as Billa is one of Bollywood’s most sharp-tongued gangsters. The movie is directed by Sanjay Gupta and portrays Dutt as swaggering with dark humour.

Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery
3/8

Plan

Sanjay Dutt in Plan as Musa Bhai made a blockbuster hit in the early 20s. The movie is directed by Hriday Shetty, showing Dutt as a gangster with swag and love.

Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery
4/8

Agneepath

Sanjay Dutt in Agneepath as Kancha Cheena is one of his top list negative roles, which completely transformed Dutt into a bald and bone-chilling villain. The blockbuster movie was directed by Karan Malhotra.

Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery
5/8

Panipat

Sanjay Dutt in Panipat as Ahmad Shah Abdali fulfilled his fans' wish to see him in a historical drama. The movie was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, who portrays Dutt as a fierce Afghan emperor.

Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery
6/8

KGF: Chapter 2

Sanjay Dutt in KGF: Chapter 2 as Adheera marks his unforgettable comeback. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel, who gave Dutt one of the most iconic villain roles in Indian Cinema.

Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery
7/8

Shamshera

Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera as Daroga Shuddh Singh, pours a pure evil vibe. The movie was directed by Karan Malhotra, in which Dutt portrayed a cruel police officer from the British Era.

Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. The characters and roles mentioned are fictional portrayals from films and do not reflect the real-life personality of the actor.

Tags:

Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery
Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery
Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery
Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Top 7 Iconic Villain Roles That Prove He’s Bollywood’s Ultimate Bad Boy - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?