  Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot In Bold Cleavage Looks

Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot In Bold Cleavage Looks

Bollywood actresses never shy away from the spotlight. From deep cuts to plunging necklines, they never shy away from bold choices. Here is a list of cleavage looks of 7 Bollywood actresses that are unapologetically hot:

By: Last Updated: August 18, 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
Tara Sutaria

Tara looks fabulous in this look. Her deep neckline grabs attention instantly. She looks like the perfect balance of glamour and confidence.

Alia Bhatt

Alia is wearing a low-cut outfit with a graceful touch. She kept the look refined while showing cleavage. It enhances her overall look beautifully.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Jahnvi is wearing a striking gown with a dramatic deep cut. It is designed to make a powerful fashion statement. She paired it with a stylish necklace for balance.

Nora Fatehi

Nora wore a sexy red saree with a deep cut blouse. It enhances her figure with a flawless fit. Her look screams elegance and beauty.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's look is a mix of classy and sultry details. It is perfect for a glam event. Her structured outfit highlights cleavage subtly.

Kiara Advani

Kiara owns the look with her fearless styling. She is the proof that bold fashion is about confidence. Her neckline is giving just the right peek.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

