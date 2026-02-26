Isha Malviya: Ex-Boyfriends, Biggest Controversies, Net Worth & TV Stardom – Full Story

Isha & Abhishek Controversial Love Story

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are co-stars from Udaariyaan & had a tumultuous, highly publicized relationship marked by accusations of toxicity and physical abuse. Their relationship which turned into an ugly breakup, became a major controversial storyline in Bigg Boss 17 when Isha initially denied dating fellow actor Samarth Jurel, only to later acknowledge him as her partner while still sharing intense emotional moments with Abhishek.