LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Isha Malviya: Ex-Boyfriends, Biggest Controversies, Net Worth & TV Stardom – Full Story

Isha Malviya: Ex-Boyfriends, Biggest Controversies, Net Worth & TV Stardom – Full Story

Isha Malviya is a popular Indian television actress, model and social media influencer who rose to nationwide fame with her role in Udaariyaan. Known for her stylish looks and strong screen presence. She became a household name after her stint in reality television.

Published By: Published: February 26, 2026 13:37:37 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Isha Malviya Early Life & Career
1/6
Isha Malviya: Ex-Boyfriends, Biggest Controversies, Net Worth & TV Stardom – Full Story

Isha Malviya Early Life & Career

Date of Birth: 2 November 2003
Current Age: 22 years old
Birthplace: Hoshangabad (Narmadapuram) Madhya Pradesh, India
Profession: Actress, Model, Influencer
Fame: Jasmine Kaur Sandhu in Udaariyaan
Isha started her journey as a model and beauty pageant contestant before entering the television industry at a very young age.

You Might Be Interested In
Isha Malviya Net Worth
2/6
Isha Malviya’s First Ever Film Ishqan De Lekhe: Grand Punjabi Debut – Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot & All You Need to Know

Isha Malviya Net Worth

As of 2025–2026, Indian television actress and influencer Isha Malviya has an estimated net worth of approximately ₹8–10 Crores. Her income is primarily derived from acting in television serials (such as Udaariyaan), reality shows (like Bigg Boss 17), music videos, and social media brand endorsements.

Isha & Abhishek Controversial Love Story
3/6

Isha & Abhishek Controversial Love Story

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are co-stars from Udaariyaan & had a tumultuous, highly publicized relationship marked by accusations of toxicity and physical abuse. Their relationship which turned into an ugly breakup, became a major controversial storyline in Bigg Boss 17 when Isha initially denied dating fellow actor Samarth Jurel, only to later acknowledge him as her partner while still sharing intense emotional moments with Abhishek.

You Might Be Interested In
Isha Malviya & Samarth Jurel Relationship
4/6

Isha Malviya & Samarth Jurel Relationship

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel started dating in 2022 after meeting on Udaariyaan. keeping it private until Samarth’s Bigg Boss 17 wildcard entry in 2023. Their relationship was tumultuous, featuring public denial, a love triangle with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar, and a breakup shortly after the show ended in April 2024.

Biggest Controversies
5/6

Biggest Controversies

Physical Abuse Allegations: During Bigg Boss 17, Isha alleged that Abhishek hit her with reports indicating she claimed he slapped her at a New Year's party. These claims were disputed by Udaariyaan co-star Kamal Dadialla.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and social media activity. Financial figures are approximate and subject to change.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS