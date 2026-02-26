Isha Malviya: Ex-Boyfriends, Biggest Controversies, Net Worth & TV Stardom – Full Story
Isha Malviya is a popular Indian television actress, model and social media influencer who rose to nationwide fame with her role in Udaariyaan. Known for her stylish looks and strong screen presence. She became a household name after her stint in reality television.
Isha Malviya Early Life & Career
Date of Birth: 2 November 2003
Current Age: 22 years old
Birthplace: Hoshangabad (Narmadapuram) Madhya Pradesh, India
Profession: Actress, Model, Influencer
Fame: Jasmine Kaur Sandhu in Udaariyaan
Isha started her journey as a model and beauty pageant contestant before entering the television industry at a very young age.
Isha Malviya Net Worth
As of 2025–2026, Indian television actress and influencer Isha Malviya has an estimated net worth of approximately ₹8–10 Crores. Her income is primarily derived from acting in television serials (such as Udaariyaan), reality shows (like Bigg Boss 17), music videos, and social media brand endorsements.
Isha & Abhishek Controversial Love Story
Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are co-stars from Udaariyaan & had a tumultuous, highly publicized relationship marked by accusations of toxicity and physical abuse. Their relationship which turned into an ugly breakup, became a major controversial storyline in Bigg Boss 17 when Isha initially denied dating fellow actor Samarth Jurel, only to later acknowledge him as her partner while still sharing intense emotional moments with Abhishek.
Isha Malviya & Samarth Jurel Relationship
Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel started dating in 2022 after meeting on Udaariyaan. keeping it private until Samarth’s Bigg Boss 17 wildcard entry in 2023. Their relationship was tumultuous, featuring public denial, a love triangle with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar, and a breakup shortly after the show ended in April 2024.
Biggest Controversies
Physical Abuse Allegations: During Bigg Boss 17, Isha alleged that Abhishek hit her with reports indicating she claimed he slapped her at a New Year's party. These claims were disputed by Udaariyaan co-star Kamal Dadialla.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and social media activity. Financial figures are approximate and subject to change.