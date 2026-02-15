Latest South and Regional OTT Release (February 10 to 15): Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Baby Girl TO Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
The latest wave of South and regional films is ready to hit OTT platforms, with much-anticipated titles like Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and Baby Girl set to stream soon on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Jio Hotstar. Fans can now look forward to enjoying these new South releases.
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani
The Telugu crime thriller Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is set to release on February 12, 2026, on the OTT platform ETV. The movie features Shivaji and Laya in lead roles with a darker, more gripping narrative, centering on a family-driven to desperation.
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil
Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a Tamil political satire that will be streaming from February 12, 2026, on the OTT platform Netflix. The movie blends comedy with drama and takes a sharp yet entertaining look at themes of power, ambition, and leadership.
Baby Girl
The Malayalam thriller Baby Girl is now streaming on SonyLIV, which delves into the devastating fallout of a newborn’s kidnapping from a city hospital.