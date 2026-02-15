LIVE TV
  • Latest South and Regional OTT Release (February 10 to 15): Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Baby Girl TO Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Latest South and Regional OTT Release (February 10 to 15): Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Baby Girl TO Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

The latest wave of South and regional films is ready to hit OTT platforms, with much-anticipated titles like Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and Baby Girl set to stream soon on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Jio Hotstar. Fans can now look forward to enjoying these new South releases.

Published: February 15, 2026 16:18:14 IST
Latest South and Regional OTT Release
1/4
Latest South and Regional OTT Release (February 10 to 15)

Latest South and Regional OTT Release

From Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil to Baby Girl, here are new South and regional OTT releases to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani
2/4

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani

The Telugu crime thriller Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is set to release on February 12, 2026, on the OTT platform ETV. The movie features Shivaji and Laya in lead roles with a darker, more gripping narrative, centering on a family-driven to desperation.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil
3/4

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a Tamil political satire that will be streaming from February 12, 2026, on the OTT platform Netflix. The movie blends comedy with drama and takes a sharp yet entertaining look at themes of power, ambition, and leadership.

Baby Girl
4/4

Baby Girl

The Malayalam thriller Baby Girl is now streaming on SonyLIV, which delves into the devastating fallout of a newborn’s kidnapping from a city hospital.

