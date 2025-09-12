Do You Which Is The National Fruit Of Nepal? Guess What

In April 2024, Nepal officially declared a new national fruit, recognizing its deep cultural roots and major role in agriculture. Grown across the country’s mid-hills, it sustains thousands of farming families and contributes significantly to the rural economy. Known for its refreshing taste and high nutritional value, it is especially cherished during winters and festivals. The government hopes the declaration will boost production, branding, and exports. This new symbol now stands alongside Nepal’s national flower and animal.