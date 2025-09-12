LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Do You Which Is The National Fruit Of Nepal? Guess What

Do You Which Is The National Fruit Of Nepal? Guess What

In April 2024, Nepal officially declared a new national fruit, recognizing its deep cultural roots and major role in agriculture. Grown across the country’s mid-hills, it sustains thousands of farming families and contributes significantly to the rural economy. Known for its refreshing taste and high nutritional value, it is especially cherished during winters and festivals. The government hopes the declaration will boost production, branding, and exports. This new symbol now stands alongside Nepal’s national flower and animal.

By: Last Updated: September 12, 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Mandarin Orange Officially Declared Nepal’s National Fruit in 2024
1/6

Mandarin Orange Officially Declared Nepal’s National Fruit in 2024

On 8 April 2024, it was announced that Mandarin orange (Suntala) officially became Nepal’s national fruit, based on its cultural significance and importance to agricultural identity.

Orange Growing Areas of the Mid-hills of Nepal
2/6

Orange Growing Areas of the Mid-hills of Nepal

Mandarin oranges grow in the mid-hill areas of Syangja, Dhankuta, Gorkha, Kaski, Parbat, Lamjung, Bhojpur, and do well in regions with elevation between 1,000–1,600 meters.

Numbers of Mandarin Orange Production and Purely Farmer Livelihoods
3/6

Numbers of Mandarin Orange Production and Purely Farmer Livelihoods

Engagement in the orange production from year to year shows Nepal’s production of Mandarin oranges is, on average, about 185,000 tons of Mandarin oranges, grown on an area of about 28,000 ha, amounting to potentially hundreds of thousands of farmer livelihoods.

Nutritional Value of Huangguo and Suntala’s Significance to Culture
4/6

Nutritional Value of Huangguo and Suntala’s Significance to Culture

Suntala is valued for its sweet-tart flavor, peelability, and rich source of vital Vitamin C. Beyond nutritional value, Suntala is especially loved by all Nepali people in the winter months and holidays.

Government Objectives: Orange Farming, Brand Development, and Expansion of Exports
5/6

Government Objectives: Orange Farming, Brand Development, and Expansion of Exports

The government hopes to expand a series of orange farming, especially Mandarin orange; develop market branding; encourage exporters to markets; and increase the sustainability of the identity of Suntala, which can be defined through the conditionality of a nationally accepted currency.

Mandarin Orange as a National Symbol of Nepal
6/6

Mandarin Orange as a National Symbol of Nepal

Stated in a gesture of celebration for many Nepalis, Mandarin orange is alongside rhododendron (flower), and cow (animal), well representing the geography, cultural surroundings, agricultural richness, and sustainable tradition of Nepal.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS