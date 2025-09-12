Do You Which Is The National Fruit Of Nepal? Guess What
In April 2024, Nepal officially declared a new national fruit, recognizing its deep cultural roots and major role in agriculture. Grown across the country’s mid-hills, it sustains thousands of farming families and contributes significantly to the rural economy. Known for its refreshing taste and high nutritional value, it is especially cherished during winters and festivals. The government hopes the declaration will boost production, branding, and exports. This new symbol now stands alongside Nepal’s national flower and animal.
Mandarin Orange Officially Declared Nepal’s National Fruit in 2024
On 8 April 2024, it was announced that Mandarin orange (Suntala) officially became Nepal’s national fruit, based on its cultural significance and importance to agricultural identity.
Orange Growing Areas of the Mid-hills of Nepal
Mandarin oranges grow in the mid-hill areas of Syangja, Dhankuta, Gorkha, Kaski, Parbat, Lamjung, Bhojpur, and do well in regions with elevation between 1,000–1,600 meters.
Numbers of Mandarin Orange Production and Purely Farmer Livelihoods
Engagement in the orange production from year to year shows Nepal’s production of Mandarin oranges is, on average, about 185,000 tons of Mandarin oranges, grown on an area of about 28,000 ha, amounting to potentially hundreds of thousands of farmer livelihoods.
Nutritional Value of Huangguo and Suntala’s Significance to Culture
Suntala is valued for its sweet-tart flavor, peelability, and rich source of vital Vitamin C. Beyond nutritional value, Suntala is especially loved by all Nepali people in the winter months and holidays.
Government Objectives: Orange Farming, Brand Development, and Expansion of Exports
The government hopes to expand a series of orange farming, especially Mandarin orange; develop market branding; encourage exporters to markets; and increase the sustainability of the identity of Suntala, which can be defined through the conditionality of a nationally accepted currency.
Mandarin Orange as a National Symbol of Nepal
Stated in a gesture of celebration for many Nepalis, Mandarin orange is alongside rhododendron (flower), and cow (animal), well representing the geography, cultural surroundings, agricultural richness, and sustainable tradition of Nepal.