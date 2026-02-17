Redheemaa in Bigg Boss 20? Here’s Why Fans Believe She Is the Perfect Contestant for the New Season

who is redheemaa?

Redheemaa also known as Ridhimaa Gupta, is an Indian television actress and digital influencer recognized for her role as Satpal Kohli in the series Megha Barsenge. Rising in popularity through her acting and appearances in music videos like "Peshi," she is currently a heavily rumored contestant for the upcoming season 20 of the reality show Bigg Boss.