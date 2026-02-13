Who is Bhushan Kumar’s Wife? Divya Khosla Kumar’s Personal Life & Journey in Bollywood | Border 2 Producer Real Love Story
Divya Khosla Kumar is more than just Bhushan Kumar’s wife- she is a successful actress, director and producer. From acting to directing hit films, her journey in Bollywood has been full of surprising turns. Married into the T-Series empire, she built her own identity in the film industry. From age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar.
Who Is Divya Khosla Kumar?
Indian actress, director, producer, and former model. Works primarily in Hindi cinema and music videos. Married to Bhushan Kumar, chairman of T-Series.
Divya Khosla Kumar Age
She was born on 20 November 1987 in Delhi, India. She is 38-39 years old in 2026.
Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Marriage and Family
Divya Khosla married Bhushan Kumar on 13 February 2005 at Vaishno Devi temple. The couple has one son, born in 2011. They have been married for nearly two decades.
Divya Khosla Career Highlights- Movies & Music Videos
Acting
Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (Hindi debut)
Love Today (Telugu debut)
Satyameva Jayate 2
Yaariyan 2
Savi (2024)
Direction
Yaariyan (2014)
Sanam Re (2016)
Production & Music Videos
Directed numerous music videos and ad films.
Divya Khosla Career & Marriage Challenges
She revealed her acting career paused after marriage, leading her to explore directing. Later returned to acting and filmmaking with renewed success.
