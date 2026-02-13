LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who is Bhushan Kumar’s Wife? Divya Khosla Kumar’s Personal Life & Journey in Bollywood | Border 2 Producer Real Love Story

Who is Bhushan Kumar’s Wife? Divya Khosla Kumar’s Personal Life & Journey in Bollywood | Border 2 Producer Real Love Story

Divya Khosla Kumar is more than just Bhushan Kumar’s wife- she is a successful actress, director and producer. From acting to directing hit films, her journey in Bollywood has been full of surprising turns. Married into the T-Series empire, she built her own identity in the film industry. From age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar.

Published By: Published: February 13, 2026 17:30:32 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who Is Divya Khosla Kumar?
1/6
Who is Bhushan Kumar's Wife? Divya Khosla Kumar's Personal Life & Journey in Bollywood | Border 2 Producer Real Love Story

Who Is Divya Khosla Kumar?

Indian actress, director, producer, and former model. Works primarily in Hindi cinema and music videos. Married to Bhushan Kumar, chairman of T-Series.

You Might Be Interested In
Divya Khosla Kumar Age
2/6

Divya Khosla Kumar Age

She was born on 20 November 1987 in Delhi, India. She is 38-39 years old in 2026.

Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Marriage and Family
3/6

Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Marriage and Family

Divya Khosla married Bhushan Kumar on 13 February 2005 at Vaishno Devi temple. The couple has one son, born in 2011. They have been married for nearly two decades.

You Might Be Interested In
Divya Khosla Career Highlights- Movies & Music Videos
4/6

Divya Khosla Career Highlights- Movies & Music Videos

Acting

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (Hindi debut)

Love Today (Telugu debut)

Satyameva Jayate 2

Yaariyan 2

Savi (2024)
Direction

Yaariyan (2014)

Sanam Re (2016)

Production & Music Videos

Directed numerous music videos and ad films.

Divya Khosla Career & Marriage Challenges
5/6

Divya Khosla Career & Marriage Challenges

She revealed her acting career paused after marriage, leading her to explore directing. Later returned to acting and filmmaking with renewed success.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS