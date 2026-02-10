Why Rajpal Yadav Went to Tihar Jail? Which Stars Have Come to His Rescue- Full Story in Detail
A beloved Bollywood comedian’s journey took a shocking turn as Rajpal Yadav landed in Tihar Jail. The reason behind his arrest has stunned fans who grew up watching his iconic comedy roles. Court orders, cheque-bounce cases and unpaid dues pushed the actor into serious legal trouble. As the news broke, some Bollywood stars quietly stepped in to support him during his darkest phase. Here’s why Rajpal Yadav went to jail and which stars came forward to rescue him.
Why Rajpal Yadav Went to Tihar Jail?
Rajpal Yadav was sent to Tihar jail due to multiple cheque-bounce cases. The case dates back to a loan taken for film production, which remained unpaid.
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case Explained
Rajpal Yadav reportedly owed nearly ₹9 crore, including interest and penalties. Several cheques issued towards repayment were dishonoured. The Delhi High Court refused to grant him additional time to settle the amount.
Rajpal Yadav Surrender and Court Order
Following the court's directive, Rajpal Yadav voluntarily surrendered. He was seen emotional before surrendering, stating financial helplessness.
Which Stars Came to Rajpal Yadav's Rescue?
Sonu Sood stepped in with financial and professional support. Sonu Sood offered Rajpal Yadav a role in his upcoming film with a signing amount. He stated the help was "not charity, but dignity," urging industry unity. Gurmeet Singh and Tej Pratap Yadav also extended support, assuring help during tough times.
Rajpal Yadav's Net Worth & Upcoming Movies
As per a 2025 report, Rajpal Yadav's estimated net worth is around Rs 80 crore. Due to the financial crisis, Sonu Sood announced that he would offer Rajpal Yadav a role in his upcoming film, along with a signing amount to help him financially.
