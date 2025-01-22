Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

“Unforgettable Experience”: Lewis Hamilton Joins Ferrari For First Test Drive

Lewis Hamilton’s first day at Ferrari’s Fiorano track was filled with emotion, excitement, and historic moments as he embarked on his new journey with Scuderia.

“Unforgettable Experience”: Lewis Hamilton Joins Ferrari For First Test Drive

In a highly anticipated moment that has set the Formula 1 world abuzz, Lewis Hamilton officially began his journey with Ferrari, marking a significant milestone in his legendary career. On Wednesday, Hamilton took to the iconic Fiorano track in Maranello for his first official outing as a Scuderia Ferrari driver, beginning what Ferrari has dubbed his “immersion programme.”

After spending Monday at Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello, Hamilton was ready for his track debut, and the atmosphere was electric. Amid a foggy morning and with the eyes of the Ferrari Tifosi on him, Hamilton made his way onto the Fiorano circuit in the SF-23, Ferrari’s 2023 challenger. Starting with an installation lap on wet tyres, the session began cautiously, with Hamilton adjusting to his new surroundings.

As the track conditions improved, Hamilton switched to slick tyres, and it didn’t take long before he was completing flying laps and practicing starts. In total, the 40-year-old British driver amassed 30 laps, each one marking a moment of personal and professional achievement. After the run, Hamilton sat down with Ferrari engineers for a debrief, soaking in every detail of the experience. The day concluded with a heartfelt interaction with the fans who had gathered to watch his debut, creating a special atmosphere that was both intimate and awe-inspiring.

The day was emotionally significant for Hamilton, who reflected on his career milestones and the excitement of driving a Ferrari for the first time. “I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win, and championship,” Hamilton said. “So I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had. But driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning was one of the best feelings of my life.”

He continued, “When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.” Hamilton’s palpable excitement was a reflection of how much this moment meant, not only to him but also to the entire Ferrari family.

While Hamilton was making history, Ferrari’s current star, Charles Leclerc, was also on track, albeit in a separate programme. Leclerc, who has long been a fixture at Ferrari, completed 14 laps of his own in the SF-23, entertaining the crowd with some celebratory donuts at the end of his session. The Monegasque driver was clearly thrilled to be back on track and equally excited for Hamilton’s debut.

“The first day back in the car is always a great feeling after the holidays,” Leclerc said. “It’s good to be back on track and see so many fans. Feeling all this excitement surrounding the team is very motivating. Of course, it was nice to see Lewis driving his first laps in a Ferrari, which was a special moment for the team and for him.”

Team Principal Fred Vasseur shared his thoughts on Hamilton’s debut and the significance of the moment for Ferrari. “The first time you go out on track is a bit like the first day back at school and quite an emotional feeling, especially today as it was Lewis’ first day as part of the team,” Vasseur remarked. “Welcoming a new driver is always an important moment.”

Hamilton echoed these sentiments, expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome he received from both the team and the passionate Tifosi. “I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi. But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring,” he said. “That passion runs through their veins, and you can’t help but be energised by it. I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week.”

Hamilton’s debut at Maranello is just the beginning of a new chapter in his career, one that is sure to bring both challenges and rewards. As the team continues its preparations for the 2025 season, the atmosphere around Hamilton’s integration into Ferrari is filled with optimism. The upcoming tests in Bahrain in a month will give Hamilton and the team a better understanding of where they stand heading into the season.

The emotional significance of Hamilton’s debut is not lost on anyone involved. The day marked a fresh start, not only for Hamilton but for Ferrari as well, as they continue their quest for glory in Formula 1. As Hamilton continues to immerse himself in the Ferrari culture, the excitement surrounding his new journey is only set to grow.

ALSO READ: Carlos Alcaraz Accused Of Mocking Novak Djokovic With ‘Limping’ Gesture Before Australian Open Quarterfinal Defeat

Filed under

Lewis Hamilton Sports

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Tanzania Battles Deadly Marburg Virus As 8 Lives Are Claimed; Africa CDC Takes Action

Tanzania Battles Deadly Marburg Virus As 8 Lives Are Claimed; Africa CDC Takes Action

Top Republicans In Turmoil Over Trump’s All-Encompassing Pardons For January 6 Rioters

Top Republicans In Turmoil Over Trump’s All-Encompassing Pardons For January 6 Rioters

Jalgaon Tragedy: 12 Passengers Leap To Escape Fire, Killed By Oncoming Train

Jalgaon Tragedy: 12 Passengers Leap To Escape Fire, Killed By Oncoming Train

Rising Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Pune Spark Investigation Into Possible Causes

Rising Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Pune Spark Investigation Into Possible Causes

Galaxy S25 Series Launch: Complete Price, Specifications, And Features Revealed

Galaxy S25 Series Launch: Complete Price, Specifications, And Features Revealed

Entertainment

Why Was Pushpa 2 Director Escorted From Airport? Income Tax Raids Shake Telugu Film Industry

Why Was Pushpa 2 Director Escorted From Airport? Income Tax Raids Shake Telugu Film Industry

Brazilian Influencer Ricardo Godoi Dies During Back Tattoo Procedure

Brazilian Influencer Ricardo Godoi Dies During Back Tattoo Procedure

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina Joke On SNL

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s Why!

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s

I Am Happy To Retire, Says Rashmika Mandanna At Chhaava Trailer Launch

I Am Happy To Retire, Says Rashmika Mandanna At Chhaava Trailer Launch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox