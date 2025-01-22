“Unforgettable Experience”: Lewis Hamilton Joins Ferrari For First Test Drive

Lewis Hamilton’s first day at Ferrari’s Fiorano track was filled with emotion, excitement, and historic moments as he embarked on his new journey with Scuderia.

In a highly anticipated moment that has set the Formula 1 world abuzz, Lewis Hamilton officially began his journey with Ferrari, marking a significant milestone in his legendary career. On Wednesday, Hamilton took to the iconic Fiorano track in Maranello for his first official outing as a Scuderia Ferrari driver, beginning what Ferrari has dubbed his “immersion programme.”

After spending Monday at Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello, Hamilton was ready for his track debut, and the atmosphere was electric. Amid a foggy morning and with the eyes of the Ferrari Tifosi on him, Hamilton made his way onto the Fiorano circuit in the SF-23, Ferrari’s 2023 challenger. Starting with an installation lap on wet tyres, the session began cautiously, with Hamilton adjusting to his new surroundings.

As the track conditions improved, Hamilton switched to slick tyres, and it didn’t take long before he was completing flying laps and practicing starts. In total, the 40-year-old British driver amassed 30 laps, each one marking a moment of personal and professional achievement. After the run, Hamilton sat down with Ferrari engineers for a debrief, soaking in every detail of the experience. The day concluded with a heartfelt interaction with the fans who had gathered to watch his debut, creating a special atmosphere that was both intimate and awe-inspiring.

The day was emotionally significant for Hamilton, who reflected on his career milestones and the excitement of driving a Ferrari for the first time. “I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win, and championship,” Hamilton said. “So I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had. But driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning was one of the best feelings of my life.”

He continued, “When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.” Hamilton’s palpable excitement was a reflection of how much this moment meant, not only to him but also to the entire Ferrari family.

While Hamilton was making history, Ferrari’s current star, Charles Leclerc, was also on track, albeit in a separate programme. Leclerc, who has long been a fixture at Ferrari, completed 14 laps of his own in the SF-23, entertaining the crowd with some celebratory donuts at the end of his session. The Monegasque driver was clearly thrilled to be back on track and equally excited for Hamilton’s debut.

“The first day back in the car is always a great feeling after the holidays,” Leclerc said. “It’s good to be back on track and see so many fans. Feeling all this excitement surrounding the team is very motivating. Of course, it was nice to see Lewis driving his first laps in a Ferrari, which was a special moment for the team and for him.”

Team Principal Fred Vasseur shared his thoughts on Hamilton’s debut and the significance of the moment for Ferrari. “The first time you go out on track is a bit like the first day back at school and quite an emotional feeling, especially today as it was Lewis’ first day as part of the team,” Vasseur remarked. “Welcoming a new driver is always an important moment.”

Hamilton echoed these sentiments, expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome he received from both the team and the passionate Tifosi. “I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi. But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring,” he said. “That passion runs through their veins, and you can’t help but be energised by it. I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week.”

Hamilton’s debut at Maranello is just the beginning of a new chapter in his career, one that is sure to bring both challenges and rewards. As the team continues its preparations for the 2025 season, the atmosphere around Hamilton’s integration into Ferrari is filled with optimism. The upcoming tests in Bahrain in a month will give Hamilton and the team a better understanding of where they stand heading into the season.

The emotional significance of Hamilton’s debut is not lost on anyone involved. The day marked a fresh start, not only for Hamilton but for Ferrari as well, as they continue their quest for glory in Formula 1. As Hamilton continues to immerse himself in the Ferrari culture, the excitement surrounding his new journey is only set to grow.

