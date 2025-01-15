Hamilton has been enjoying a break after the Formula 1 season, preparing for a significant career move. The seven-time world champion announced his departure from Mercedes at the start of 2024.

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton and actress Sofia Vergara were seen enjoying a lunch date in New York City, according to a report by TMZ. The duo, both currently single, appeared to be in high spirits, with sources describing their interaction as “super flirty.” The pair shared a fun outing with friends before parting ways.

Vergara was dressed in a chic black top paired with jeans, while Hamilton opted for a casual look with a brown hat and matching t-shirt. Witnesses also reported the two exchanging flirtatious banter outside the restaurant before Vergara left in her car.

Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton in New York. pic.twitter.com/3pVi2yXd3o — 21 (@21metgala) January 15, 2025

Lewis Hamilton’s Dating History

Hamilton’s most notable past relationship was with Nicole Scherzinger, lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls. The couple dated on and off for eight years, during which Scherzinger frequently cheered Hamilton on during his races. She famously went viral for her emotional reaction when Hamilton clinched his first Formula 1 title in Brazil by beating Felipe Massa in a dramatic finale.

Sofia Vergara’s Past Relationships

Sofia Vergara, best known for her role in Modern Family, has been married twice—first to Joe Gonzalez and later to Joe Manganiello. Last year, she was reportedly dating an orthopedic surgeon.

Hamilton has been enjoying a break after the Formula 1 season, preparing for a significant career move. The seven-time world champion announced his departure from Mercedes at the start of 2024, ending an extraordinary stint with the team.

He is set to join Ferrari and will be teaming up with Charles Leclerc for the 2025-2028 seasons. Hamilton is rumored to visit Italy next week to kick off his journey as a Ferrari driver.

This sighting of Hamilton and Vergara has sparked curiosity among fans, with many eager to see if this outing marks the beginning of something more between the two stars.