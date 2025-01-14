Her decision to perform at Trump’s inauguration has renewed public interest in her political views, but her consistent efforts to remain neutral suggest she prefers to focus on unity and the broader message of her music.

Carrie Underwood has consistently avoided revealing her political affiliations, leaving fans and observers wondering where she stands. Recently, questions about her leanings resurfaced after it was announced that she would perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Underwood expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to perform at the event, stating, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Is Carrie Underwood a Republican or Democrat?

While a 2012 report suggested that Underwood was a registered Republican, the country star has never publicly disclosed her current political affiliation. Her performance of “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s 2025 inauguration has reignited speculation about her political leanings.

Did Carrie Underwood Vote for Trump?

It is unclear whether Underwood voted for Donald Trump in the 2016, 2020, or 2024 presidential elections. However, she has publicly encouraged civic participation in the past. In 2016, she shared a Facebook post showing off her “I Voted” sticker, captioned: “Got it done! #vote.”

Underwood has consistently maintained a neutral public stance on political matters. During a 2019 interview with The Guardian, she explained:

“I feel like more people try to pin me places politically. I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

Although Underwood steers clear of openly endorsing political figures or movements, she has occasionally referenced political topics in lighthearted ways. At the 2017 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, she and co-host Brad Paisley performed a parody of her hit song “Before He Cheats,” poking fun at Trump’s frequent use of Twitter.

Is Carrie Underwood Anti-Vaccine?

There is no definitive evidence that Underwood is anti-vaccine. However, her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, sparked controversy in 2021 by defending NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ comments on vaccine freedom. Underwood appeared to support Fisher’s stance by liking his Instagram post, which criticized vaccine mandates and supported personal medical freedom.

In the same year, Underwood faced backlash after liking a tweet from a conservative podcaster opposing mask mandates in Nashville schools. The tweet has since been deleted.

Did Carrie Underwood Write a Song About Gun Control?

Underwood’s 2018 song “The Bullet,” from her album Cry Pretty, has been interpreted by some as a commentary on gun control. However, the singer clarified in a 2019 interview that the song was meant to focus on the lives affected by tragedies, rather than advocate for any particular stance.

She explained:“Immediately people said, ‘Oh you have a song about gun control!’ It was more about the lives that were changed by something terrible happening. And it does kind of bug me when people take a song, or take something I said, and try to pigeonhole or force me to pick a side.”

“You can blame it on hate or blame it on guns / But mamas ain’t supposed to bury their sons / Left a hole in her heart and it still ain’t done / The bullet keeps on goin’.”

Carrie Underwood has built her career on her music, staying largely out of political debates. Her decision to perform at Trump’s inauguration has renewed public interest in her political views, but her consistent efforts to remain neutral suggest she prefers to focus on unity and the broader message of her music.