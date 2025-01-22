Carlos Alcaraz Accused Of Mocking Novak Djokovic With ‘Limping’ Gesture Before Australian Open Quarterfinal Defeat

Novak Djokovic overcame third seed Carlos Alcaraz in a high-stakes quarterfinal at the Australian Open, showcasing his resilience and tactical brilliance. The Serbian star defeated Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 4-6 in a grueling match that lasted three hours and 37 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. The victory denied Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam winner, his first-ever Australian Open semifinal appearance.

Alcaraz’s Struggles and Controversy

During the match, a controversial moment arose when Alcaraz was seen limping after the third set, sparking speculation about the authenticity of his discomfort. Despite showing no prior signs of physical issues, Alcaraz limped to his bench and gestured toward his player box. Commentators questioned whether the Spaniard’s actions were an attempt to mimic Djokovic, who had taken a medical timeout in the first set.

“He’s kind of limping around. Then he gets up and does it again. He’s obviously fine, just acting like he’s got an injury,” remarked one commentator, suggesting Alcaraz was employing gamesmanship. Former Indian tennis star Somdev Devvarman, speaking with Sania Mirza on Sony Sports, agreed that Alcaraz’s actions appeared to be a dig at Djokovic, adding, “It was more a little dig at Novak given the gamesmanship that was going on.”

Djokovic’s victory extended his unbeaten record against Alcaraz on hardcourts to 3-0 and brought their overall head-to-head tally to 5-3 in Djokovic’s favor. Entering the contest as the underdog, Djokovic displayed exceptional composure and skill, breaking Alcaraz’s serve in the fourth set to close out the match in style.

Semifinal Showdown Awaits

With this win, Djokovic moves on to face Alexander Zverev in the semifinal. The Serbian veteran has solidified his position as a strong contender for the Australian Open title, demonstrating once again why he remains a formidable force in tennis.

For Carlos Alcaraz, the match ended in disappointment and controversy. His performance, marked by moments of brilliance and lapses in focus, fell short against the experienced Djokovic. The young Spaniard will have to regroup and learn from this experience as he continues to establish himself among the sport’s elite.

Novak Djokovic’s quarterfinal victory against Carlos Alcaraz was a testament to his tactical acumen and mental toughness. As he advances to the semifinal, the focus shifts to whether he can capture yet another Australian Open title, while Alcaraz reflects on what might have been.

