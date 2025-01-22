Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz Accused Of Mocking Novak Djokovic With ‘Limping’ Gesture Before Australian Open Quarterfinal Defeat

Novak Djokovic overcame third seed Carlos Alcaraz in a high-stakes quarterfinal at the Australian Open, showcasing his resilience and tactical brilliance.

Carlos Alcaraz Accused Of Mocking Novak Djokovic With ‘Limping’ Gesture Before Australian Open Quarterfinal Defeat

Novak Djokovic overcame third seed Carlos Alcaraz in a high-stakes quarterfinal at the Australian Open, showcasing his resilience and tactical brilliance. The Serbian star defeated Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 4-6 in a grueling match that lasted three hours and 37 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. The victory denied Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam winner, his first-ever Australian Open semifinal appearance.

Alcaraz’s Struggles and Controversy

During the match, a controversial moment arose when Alcaraz was seen limping after the third set, sparking speculation about the authenticity of his discomfort. Despite showing no prior signs of physical issues, Alcaraz limped to his bench and gestured toward his player box. Commentators questioned whether the Spaniard’s actions were an attempt to mimic Djokovic, who had taken a medical timeout in the first set.

“He’s kind of limping around. Then he gets up and does it again. He’s obviously fine, just acting like he’s got an injury,” remarked one commentator, suggesting Alcaraz was employing gamesmanship. Former Indian tennis star Somdev Devvarman, speaking with Sania Mirza on Sony Sports, agreed that Alcaraz’s actions appeared to be a dig at Djokovic, adding, “It was more a little dig at Novak given the gamesmanship that was going on.”

Djokovic’s victory extended his unbeaten record against Alcaraz on hardcourts to 3-0 and brought their overall head-to-head tally to 5-3 in Djokovic’s favor. Entering the contest as the underdog, Djokovic displayed exceptional composure and skill, breaking Alcaraz’s serve in the fourth set to close out the match in style.

Semifinal Showdown Awaits

With this win, Djokovic moves on to face Alexander Zverev in the semifinal. The Serbian veteran has solidified his position as a strong contender for the Australian Open title, demonstrating once again why he remains a formidable force in tennis.

For Carlos Alcaraz, the match ended in disappointment and controversy. His performance, marked by moments of brilliance and lapses in focus, fell short against the experienced Djokovic. The young Spaniard will have to regroup and learn from this experience as he continues to establish himself among the sport’s elite.

Novak Djokovic’s quarterfinal victory against Carlos Alcaraz was a testament to his tactical acumen and mental toughness. As he advances to the semifinal, the focus shifts to whether he can capture yet another Australian Open title, while Alcaraz reflects on what might have been.

Read More : Benfica vs Barcelona: Champions League Clash As Both Teams Eye Knockout Stages

Filed under

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Sena (UBT) Criticizes Fadnavis Over Encounter Killing Of Badlapur Sexual Assault Suspect

Sena (UBT) Criticizes Fadnavis Over Encounter Killing Of Badlapur Sexual Assault Suspect

Nepal Raises Everest Permit Fees by 35%: What It Means for Climbers

Nepal Raises Everest Permit Fees by 35%: What It Means for Climbers

RG Kar Rape Case: WB Govt Seeks Death Penalty, HC To Hear On Jan 27

RG Kar Rape Case: WB Govt Seeks Death Penalty, HC To Hear On Jan 27

Spring Water or Unfound Disease? What Is Behind The Mysterious Deaths In Badhaal Village Of Jammu

Spring Water or Unfound Disease? What Is Behind The Mysterious Deaths In Badhaal Village Of...

Oyo Expands Its Reach: 500 Hotels To Open At India’s Top Religious Sites In 2025

Oyo Expands Its Reach: 500 Hotels To Open At India’s Top Religious Sites In 2025

Entertainment

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox