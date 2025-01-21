Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Benfica vs Barcelona: Champions League Clash As Both Teams Eye Knockout Stages

Benfica will host Barcelona in a crucial Champions League encounter on Tuesday evening, with both teams eyeing qualification from the league phase.

Benfica vs Barcelona: Champions League Clash As Both Teams Eye Knockout Stages

Benfica will host Barcelona in a crucial Champions League encounter on Tuesday evening, with both teams eyeing qualification from the league phase. As the race for a top spot intensifies, the match promises to be an exciting contest, with the Portuguese side having demonstrated their strength in the competition so far.

Benfica’s Impressive Form in the Champions League

Benfica have shown impressive form in this season’s Champions League, notably delivering a stunning 4-0 victory over Atlético Madrid back in October. That win highlighted their potential against top European sides, and now, as they prepare to face Barcelona, it serves as a warning to the Catalan club.

Managed by Bruno Lage, Benfica are well-positioned to progress to the knockout rounds of the tournament. With three wins, two draws, and just one loss in the league phase, another victory against Barcelona would virtually guarantee their place in the top 24.

Barcelona’s Strong but Inconsistent Campaign

Barcelona, on the other hand, have had a solid Champions League campaign but are struggling with consistency in domestic competitions. Under Hansi Flick, the team has managed just one defeat in six Champions League games, which came in a difficult away match against Monaco, where they played most of the game with 10 men.

Currently sitting second in the group, Barcelona trail only Liverpool. However, their domestic form has been disappointing, with a 1-1 draw against Getafe on Saturday leaving them without a win in their last four La Liga games. Their most recent visit to Lisbon ended in a 3-0 loss to Benfica, adding further pressure ahead of this clash.

Key Players to Watch

For Benfica, manager Bruno Lage is likely to set up his team in a 4-3-3 formation, which will look to exploit spaces behind Barcelona’s fullbacks. Wingers Kerem Aktürkoğlu on the left and Ángel Di María on the right (should he be fit) will be crucial to Benfica’s attacking strategy. In central midfield, the pressure will be on Florentino Luís to disrupt Barcelona’s passing rhythm, while Fredrik Aursnes and Orkun Kökçü are also expected to play pivotal roles.

For Barcelona, the attacking trio of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha will pose a serious threat. Lewandowski, who has been in excellent Champions League form with seven goals in six games, will be key to Barcelona’s offensive efforts. Lamine Yamal, who has netted three goals in his last three matches, will also be a player to watch.

Defensively, Barcelona will rely on Ronald Araújo and Pau Cubarsí to maintain a solid backline, with goalkeeper Iñaki Peña expected to start ahead of Wojciech Szczęsny.

Injury News

Benfica will be without Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches due to injury, and they may also be missing Ángel Di María, a significant blow given his remarkable 19 goal involvements in 27 games this season. However, manager Lage is expected to have a fully fit squad aside from these absences.

For Barcelona, the injury situation has improved, but key players such as Marc-André ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, and Iñigo Martínez remain sidelined. Gavi, who was substituted early against Getafe, is believed to have recovered and will be available for selection.

With both teams fighting for qualification, the match promises to be a tense affair. Barcelona are favorites given their superior European form, but Benfica’s strong showing in the competition and home advantage will make this a challenging fixture for the Catalan side. A hard-fought draw seems the most likely outcome: Benfica 1-1 Barcelona.

Read More : Sanju Samson’s Father Slams Kerala Cricket Association, Alleging Bias Against His Son

Filed under

Benfica vs Barcelona

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Defamation Case: Supreme Court Gives BJP Leader 6 Weeks To Reply On Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal Plea

Defamation Case: Supreme Court Gives BJP Leader 6 Weeks To Reply On Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal...

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video...

What’s Happening In Kurram’s 100 Villages? Blockades, Violence And Despair Take Hold

What’s Happening In Kurram’s 100 Villages? Blockades, Violence And Despair Take Hold

$TRUMP And $Melania Crypto Tokens Plunge Following Donald Trump’s Inauguration

$TRUMP And $Melania Crypto Tokens Plunge Following Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Mystery Finally Decoded? The Real Name Of Jesus Christ Revealed, Claims New Study

Mystery Finally Decoded? The Real Name Of Jesus Christ Revealed, Claims New Study

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At His Top Movie Songs

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At His Top Movie Songs

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His Birth Anniversary

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got Fans Thrilled

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox