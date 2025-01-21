Benfica vs Barcelona: Champions League Clash As Both Teams Eye Knockout Stages

Benfica will host Barcelona in a crucial Champions League encounter on Tuesday evening, with both teams eyeing qualification from the league phase. As the race for a top spot intensifies, the match promises to be an exciting contest, with the Portuguese side having demonstrated their strength in the competition so far.

Benfica’s Impressive Form in the Champions League

Benfica have shown impressive form in this season’s Champions League, notably delivering a stunning 4-0 victory over Atlético Madrid back in October. That win highlighted their potential against top European sides, and now, as they prepare to face Barcelona, it serves as a warning to the Catalan club.

Managed by Bruno Lage, Benfica are well-positioned to progress to the knockout rounds of the tournament. With three wins, two draws, and just one loss in the league phase, another victory against Barcelona would virtually guarantee their place in the top 24.

Barcelona’s Strong but Inconsistent Campaign

Barcelona, on the other hand, have had a solid Champions League campaign but are struggling with consistency in domestic competitions. Under Hansi Flick, the team has managed just one defeat in six Champions League games, which came in a difficult away match against Monaco, where they played most of the game with 10 men.

Currently sitting second in the group, Barcelona trail only Liverpool. However, their domestic form has been disappointing, with a 1-1 draw against Getafe on Saturday leaving them without a win in their last four La Liga games. Their most recent visit to Lisbon ended in a 3-0 loss to Benfica, adding further pressure ahead of this clash.

Key Players to Watch

For Benfica, manager Bruno Lage is likely to set up his team in a 4-3-3 formation, which will look to exploit spaces behind Barcelona’s fullbacks. Wingers Kerem Aktürkoğlu on the left and Ángel Di María on the right (should he be fit) will be crucial to Benfica’s attacking strategy. In central midfield, the pressure will be on Florentino Luís to disrupt Barcelona’s passing rhythm, while Fredrik Aursnes and Orkun Kökçü are also expected to play pivotal roles.

For Barcelona, the attacking trio of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha will pose a serious threat. Lewandowski, who has been in excellent Champions League form with seven goals in six games, will be key to Barcelona’s offensive efforts. Lamine Yamal, who has netted three goals in his last three matches, will also be a player to watch.

Defensively, Barcelona will rely on Ronald Araújo and Pau Cubarsí to maintain a solid backline, with goalkeeper Iñaki Peña expected to start ahead of Wojciech Szczęsny.

Injury News

Benfica will be without Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches due to injury, and they may also be missing Ángel Di María, a significant blow given his remarkable 19 goal involvements in 27 games this season. However, manager Lage is expected to have a fully fit squad aside from these absences.

For Barcelona, the injury situation has improved, but key players such as Marc-André ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, and Iñigo Martínez remain sidelined. Gavi, who was substituted early against Getafe, is believed to have recovered and will be available for selection.

With both teams fighting for qualification, the match promises to be a tense affair. Barcelona are favorites given their superior European form, but Benfica’s strong showing in the competition and home advantage will make this a challenging fixture for the Catalan side. A hard-fought draw seems the most likely outcome: Benfica 1-1 Barcelona.